Visio Lending Brings DSCR Expertise to IMN Single Family Rental East as Investors Navigate Shifting Market Conditions

Austin, TX, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visio Lending, the nation’s top Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) lender, is playing a key role in bringing together single-family rental investors, owners and operators as a Bronze Sponsor of IMN’s Single Family Rental East in Miami, May 18-20.

At a time when investors face historically tight inventory, certain regions of the country remain a buyers’ market. Also, demand for rentals is high as the cost of living and economic uncertainty are driving would-be homebuyers to continue renting longer and vacationers to seek out short-term rentals as a more economical lodging option.

Visio leadership and account executives will be among the industry experts and more than 1,500 professionals gathering at Loews Miami Beach Hotel to discuss evolving markets, trends and strategies.

“The availability of properties and flat home sales at the start of the typically active spring season are concerning,” said Michele Kryczkowski, Visio Chief Operating Officer, who will be talking with investors and brokers at Visio’s booth. “Yet, we know many opportunities still exist for our investors. At Visio, we are working with a wide range of clients, from first-time buyers to investors scaling their portfolios, who are steadily finding and closing on properties positioned for long-term success.”

Sales of existing homes in April were essentially flat compared to April 2025, according to the National Association of Realtors. Inventory was up 5.8% from March and 1.4% from a year ago, with 1.47 million unsold existing homes at the end of April. This is the highest April inventory since 2019, but still well below the typical 2 million homes for sale in the years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Associated Press.

Despite these inventory constraints, a recent report by global law firm Reed Smith LLC, “Key Trends Shaping the Hotel Industry in 2026,” offers significant good news for STR operators and investors. The report states: “Short-term rental demand rose while hotel demand softened ... More than half of consumers now compare STR and hotel options before booking, and rising costs of living are pushing price-sensitive consumers toward STRs.”

“By focusing exclusively on DSCR for more than 12 years, Visio is an expert in financing STR and long-term SFR properties,” Kryczkowski said. “We know the pain points that can arise with appraisals, flood insurance, homeowners associations and other obstacles. Visio provides innovative solutions to brokers and investors for the particulars of each distinctive deal.”

IMN Single Family Rental East is recognized across the industry as a premier event for meeting with peers, networking with potential partners, gaining new insights and boosting business. Visio is proud to support this important conference.

About Visio Lending

Visio Lending is the nation’s largest independent rental property lender and was ranked the No. 1 DSCR loan provider in the United States by Scotsman Guide, based on the company’s leading DSCR loan origination volume nationwide. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Visio operates nationally with more than 200 employees, originates investor loans in 41 states and manages one of the nation’s largest investor-loan Real Estate Investment Trusts.

Having originated more than $4.7 billion in rental property loans, Visio combines deep capital markets expertise, proprietary technology, and disciplined credit and risk management to deliver scalable financing solutions for residential real estate investors across both retail and wholesale channels. The company differentiates itself through streamlined, technology-enabled processes, leading product innovation, and a customer-first approach that simplifies the lending experience and drives significant repeat business.

Visio Lending supports professional real estate investors across acquisition, refinance and portfolio growth strategies. It continues to drive innovation, transparency and scalability in the investor mortgage market. For more information, visit www.visiolending.com and follow Visio Lending on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/visiolending.

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