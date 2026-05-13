Farmington Hills, MI, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

News Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Beztak Recognized as a US Best Managed Company

Farmington Hills, MI May 13,2026 — Beztak is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2026 US Best Managed Company. Sponsored by Deloitte Private* and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies.

The 2026 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people, as well as maintaining financial performance and governance. This year’s class is making bold investments in digital transformation, including AI capabilities, and demonstrates the ability to drive sustainable growth and maintain resilience during times of volatility. These organizations are built on a foundation of trust and reflect a sense of purpose that fosters connections with their employees, customers, and communities.

Beztak also earned the distinction of Platinum Honoree — companies that have been recognized as a Best Managed Company for seven or more years — reflecting consistent achievement and a long-term commitment to ongoing development and growth.

“We are honored to once again be recognized as a US Best Managed Company, especially as a Platinum Honoree,” said Sam Beznos, CEO of Beztak. “Operational excellence is at the core of everything we do, from how we support our teams to how we serve our residents and partners. This consistent recognition reflects our amazing, dedicated team and their ongoing commitment to creating exceptional experiences, building strong relationships, and driving Beztak forward.”

Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of independent judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture, and governance/financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 46 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent evaluation process. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

About Beztak

For more information, please visit www.beztak.com

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Contact

Danette Stenta Executive Vice President of Marketing (248) 737 - 6123 dstenta@beztak.com





*Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of their legal structure.