Comprehensive Healthcare Names New COO and CHRO to Strengthen Growing Organization

YAKIMA, Wash., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comprehensive Healthcare, the leading community behavioral health provider in central and southwest Washington, today announced a promotion and an addition to its executive leadership team: the promotion of Kamran Khatri to chief operating officer (COO) and the hiring of Amanda Adams as chief human resources officer (CHRO).

Khatri, who joined Comprehensive Healthcare in May 2025 as division chief of nursing, will now translate strategy into action across the organization as COO. Adams brings decades of healthcare HR experience to her role. She most recently served as president of Congdon Orchards after an extensive tenure at MultiCare Health System. Together, their appointments strengthen the executive team at a pivotal moment of growth and expansion for the organization.

“Comprehensive Healthcare continues to expand into new programs, facilities and communities, which makes strong operational and people-centered leadership essential,” said Jodi Daly, Ph.D., CEO of Comprehensive Healthcare. “Kamran and Amanda bring the experience, values and vision we need to sustain our momentum and lead the organization into its next chapter.”

Kamran Khatri, Chief Operating Officer

As COO, Khatri will focus on building the operational infrastructure to support Comprehensive Healthcare’s expanding footprint, championing innovative approaches to care while making the most of the historically limited resources available in community behavioral health.

“I am most excited by the opportunity to run this agency alongside our CEO and make a tangible impact on the community,” said Khatri. “Our team has so many great ideas, and they want their voices heard. My goal is to empower staff to own their programs and create a culture where they feel confident driving solutions.”

Before relocating to Washington, Khatri began his career in the Chicagoland area as a Family Nurse Practitioner, delivering home-based care to underserved communities. He later transitioned into clinical management, expanding his leadership from oversight of a single clinic to multi-site operations across multiple states in various organizations, and completed his MBA in October 2024.

Outside of work, Khatri stays active through weightlifting, a hobby he has enjoyed since high school. He also follows the financial markets. As a native of the Chicagoland area, Khatri embraces Washington’s scenery and milder winters.

Amanda Adams, Chief Human Resources Officer

For more than 15 years, Adams has held leadership roles in human resources and operations, including executive roles supporting large, multi-entity organizations. Her work has focused on workforce strategy, culture transformation and driving organizational performance through talent and leadership development.

Comprehensive Healthcare’s mission, reputation and extraordinary team drew Adams back to the healthcare sector. At a time when the behavioral health workforce pipeline has tightened, Adams’ priorities in her new role include strengthening talent acquisition and retention. She will continue to expand on Comprehensive Healthcare’s position as an employer of choice in Central Washington, building on its “What we do means more” recruitment initiative launched in 2024.

For Adams, the opportunity was a natural fit – a chance to return to mission-driven healthcare work with an organization she respects.

“Comprehensive Healthcare is at an exciting inflection point and building the HR foundation to support that growth is exactly the kind of work I love,” said Adams. “I'm honored to be part of such a committed team of people and help drive the organization’s long-term success.”

Aside from her work at Comprehensive Healthcare, Adams enjoys spending time with her family, including her two young children, whose activities and adventures keep her busy.

“Our people are at the foundation of everything we do, and Kamran and Amanda each bring a depth of experience that strengthens our organization and advances our mission across central and southern Washington,” said Daly. “I’m grateful to work alongside leaders who share a commitment to staff, clients and community.”

For more information about Comprehensive Healthcare, visit https://comphc.org/.

About Comprehensive Healthcare:

As one of largest behavioral health organizations in the state of Washington, Comprehensive Healthcare serves clients in the Greater Columbia Region. Comprehensive Healthcare is a Joint Commission accredited organization, providing compassionate, individualized behavioral healthcare since 1972. As a non-profit organization, Comprehensive Healthcare is dedicated to delivering high quality, evidence-based services to individuals, families and organizations. To learn more, visit Comprehensive Healthcare’s website at comphc.org.



Media Contacts:

Cassidy Brown

Comprehensive Healthcare

(509) 317-2876

cassidy.brown@comphc.org

Kate Hughes

Firmani + Associates

kate@firmani.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



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