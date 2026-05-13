CloudBees Announces Inaugural Agentic DevOps World as 200+ Enterprise Leaders Confront the Code Abundance Paradox

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudBees , the trusted software delivery solution for the agentic era, today announced Agentic DevOps World 2026: The AI Software Delivery Summit, a virtual event taking place on May 19, from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM PDT. The summit will bring together CIOs, CTOs, and VPs of Engineering to examine how AI-generated code is reshaping enterprise software delivery, surfacing new challenges in governance, cost visibility, and production reliability.

The event will feature the live launch of the State of Code Abundance 2026 report, revealing data insights from over 200 enterprise technology leaders on the risks, tradeoffs, and opportunities shaping AI-driven development.

“There are both massive opportunities and notable risks with AI-driven software development. While we’ve seen gains in code development velocity, we’re also seeing the cracks in governance, cost predictability, and clarity around who actually owns the code coming out the other end,” said Anuj Kapur, CEO of CloudBees. “Most enterprises are moving faster with less visibility than ever before. That’s why we’re bringing leaders together to confront what the data is already telling us and address these gaps before they become crises.”

The summit will explore key themes shaping agentic software delivery, including productivity and ROI measurement, AI code trust gaps, and token consumption and cost escalation. It will also examine the rise of “token anxiety,” a new set of challenges echoing the early days of cloud adoption.

Featured Sessions

The Abundance Paradox + The Market Shift – Moderated by Madison Mills , Senior AI Reporter at Axios, featuring Anuj Kapur (CloudBees CEO) and Shawn Ahmed (CloudBees CPO), opening with first findings from the State of Code Abundance 2026 report.

– Moderated by , Senior AI Reporter at Axios, featuring (CloudBees CEO) and (CloudBees CPO), opening with first findings from the State of Code Abundance 2026 report. What Code Abundance Means for Your SDLC – Loreli Cadapan (CloudBees VP of Product Management) and Anthony Aquilio (CloudBees VP of Engineering) examine where new bottlenecks are forming and what engineering and product leaders need to rethink based on the findings.

– (CloudBees VP of Product Management) and (CloudBees VP of Engineering) examine where new bottlenecks are forming and what engineering and product leaders need to rethink based on the findings. Agentic Development in Practice – Phil Nash (Developer Relations Engineer - AI, Agents & MCP, Langflow, IBM) provides a ground-level view of what AI-native development looks like inside real engineering workflows, including where new risks emerge and what teams need to get ahead of them.

– (Developer Relations Engineer - AI, Agents & MCP, Langflow, IBM) provides a ground-level view of what AI-native development looks like inside real engineering workflows, including where new risks emerge and what teams need to get ahead of them. From Code Abundance to Delivery Confidence – Ger McMahon (Fidelity Investments) shares a real-world account of what happens when code generation speed outpaces the ability to ship safely, and how one team regained control.

Agentic DevOps World 2026 is free to attend. Registration is open at https://www.cloudbees.com/agentic-devops-world

About CloudBees

CloudBees is the trusted software delivery solution for the agentic era, bringing control, governance, and intelligence to enterprise software delivery.

As organizations adopt AI-driven development across increasingly fragmented toolchains, they face mounting challenges in visibility, compliance, and operational consistency. CloudBees unifies DevSecOps across teams, tools, and environments, providing a consistent layer of control, policy, and insight across the entire software delivery lifecycle.

At its core is CloudBees Unify, the AI-powered context and control plane for enterprise DevSecOps. Unify connects fragmented toolchains into a single view, with trusted context, consistent policy, and auditable automation across every stage of delivery without rip-and-replace migration.

Founded in 2010, CloudBees serves global enterprises including HSBC, Capital One, the IRS, Salesforce, and Adobe, and is backed by Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Bridgepoint Capital, HSBC, Golub Capital, Delta-v Capital, Matrix Partners, and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

Visit us at https://www.cloudbees.com.

Contact:

SutherlandGold for CloudBees

cloudbees@sutherlandgold.com