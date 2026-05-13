iHerb Launches Quality Promise to Elevate Trust and Transparency Across Customer Experience

IRVINE, Calif., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iHerb , a leading global eCommerce retailer specializing in vitamins, minerals, supplements and other health and wellness products, today announced the rollout of its new iHerb Quality Promise, a comprehensive initiative designed to reinforce product integrity, transparency, and customer trust across its shopping platform. The announcement comes as iHerb is also recognized by USA TODAY as one of America’s Best Customer Service companies for the second year in a row.

iHerb is also accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and maintains an A+ rating, further underscoring its longstanding commitment to customer satisfaction and ethical business practices. Together, these milestones highlight iHerb’s continued focus on building and maintaining trust at every stage of the customer journey.

“Behind everything we do is a clear vision: to become the world’s most trusted specialty retailer for health and wellness,” said Hyeyoung Moon, Chief Revenue Officer of iHerb. “In an industry where product quality and authenticity may be in question, we work every day to earn our customers’ trust by sourcing from reputable brands, ensuring products are stored and handled properly, and delivering them quickly and reliably.”

The iHerb Quality Promise

Built on four core pillars—authentic products, tested ingredients, preserved freshness, and easy returns and refunds—the Quality Promise formalizes iHerb’s end-to-end standards in the global health and wellness retail industry.

Under the iHerb Quality Promise, products are sourced from trusted brands and authorized distributors and supported by ingredient documentation, including Certificates of Analysis, to verify identity, purity, and quality. Select products also undergo independent third-party testing, while fulfillment is managed through climate-controlled, GMP-, ISO-, and NSF-certified facilities with clear expiration-date transparency.

The Quality Promise also marks the beginning of a broader series of initiatives rolling out later this summer aimed at further strengthening trust and transparency. These efforts will include enhanced supplier requirements designed to reinforce label accuracy and ensure customers can shop with even greater confidence.

Together, these measures reinforce iHerb’s commitment to standing behind every purchase and delivering a consistent, high-quality customer experience worldwide.

Customer Service Recognition Reflects Customer-First Culture

iHerb’s inclusion on USA TODAY’S list of America’s Best Customer Service companies further validates the company’s customer-first approach. The recognition highlights iHerb’s focus on responsive support, seamless shopping experiences, and continuous improvement based on customer feedback.

Companies on the list were rated by consumers across seven core service categories: friendliness, professional competence, customer service, availability, solution orientation, solution speed, and transparency and reliability. Finalists were validated through a joint review by Plant-A researchers and USA TODAY editors.

“Exceptional customer service and uncompromising quality go hand in hand,” Moon said. “Our Quality Promise and this recognition from USA TODAY are both reflections of the same commitment: to put customers first and deliver an experience they can trust.”

As iHerb continues to build global market share, these milestones represent a comprehensive reflection of the company’s promise to customers: trusted products, transparent practices, and a consistently reliable experience.

About iHerb, LLC

iHerb is one of the world's leading online retailers dedicated to offering an unbeatable selection of vitamins, minerals, supplements and other health and wellness products, including sports nutrition, beauty, bath and personal care, grocery, baby and pet care from nearly 2,000 reputable brands. Supported by a global workforce of 3,000 team members, iHerb serves 15 million global customers across 180 countries and 36 languages. iHerb's sophisticated global supply chain network is anchored by nine climate-controlled logistics centers located in the U.S., Asia and the Middle East, providing customers a seamless and reliable shopping experience. Founded in 1996 and based in Irvine, California, iHerb is on a mission to make health and wellness accessible to all. For more information, please visit corporate.iherb.com.