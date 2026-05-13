Blank Rome Strengthens National Restructuring Capabilities with Addition of Partner Buffey E. Klein in Dallas

Dallas, TX, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Buffey E. Klein has joined the firm as a partner in the Finance, Restructuring, and Bankruptcy group and the Financial Services industry team in the Dallas office. A Chambers-ranked bankruptcy and restructuring practitioner with more than 25 years of experience, Buffey represents national and regional financial institutions, creditors, lenders, and landlords in complex commercial bankruptcy, insolvency, and commercial litigation matters. She joins Blank Rome from Husch Blackwell LLP, where she most recently served as Dallas Office Managing Partner.

“We are thrilled to welcome Buffey to our growing Dallas office and our national Finance, Restructuring, and Bankruptcy group,” said Lawrence F. Flick II, Blank Rome’s Vice Chair and Chair of the Financial Services industry team. “Buffey’s arrival reflects our continued strategic investment in North Texas at a time when the Dallas market is seeing significant growth in financial services, lending, and restructuring activity. She brings an impressive combination of restructuring and commercial litigation experience that will benefit our clients navigating distressed situations. Buffey’s strong relationships with national lenders and her proven ability to guide creditors through complex workouts and contested matters make her an outstanding addition to the team.”

Buffey brings to Blank Rome a broad and highly regarded national restructuring and bankruptcy practice, representing creditors, lenders, debtors, trustees, and other stakeholders in complex Chapter 11 cases, contested matters, and distressed-asset situations across multiple jurisdictions. Her practice encompasses commercial loan workouts, out-of-court restructurings, creditors’ rights, receiverships, asset sales, and related commercial litigation with a strong finance-driven component. She regularly appears in courts in the Northern and Southern Districts of Texas and maintains a vibrant bankruptcy practice in Florida, while also managing large, multi-jurisdictional matters and coordinating strategy across state and federal courts on a national and international scale.

Buffey has particular depth in several highly regulated sectors. She regularly represents clients in the healthcare industry, including senior housing operators, skilled nursing facilities, and assisted living communities, in bankruptcy proceedings, distressed situations, and the structuring of acquisitions and sales of distressed assets. She also brings meaningful experience in the aviation and transportation sectors, having served as part of the team representing a major commercial airline in connection with aircraft and engine transactions and comprehensive long-term engine maintenance agreements, as well as advising clients on fixed-base operator facilities and related aviation transactions. In addition, Buffey has a strong international focus, assisting companies confronting international trade disruptions, including tariff and anti-dumping liabilities, and developing out-of-court strategies to help clients navigate evolving cross-border exposure in the current trade environment.

“Buffey is one of the most accomplished creditor-side practitioners in the country, and her arrival is a significant addition to our team,” said Heather Sonnenberg, partner and co-chair of the Finance, Restructuring, and Bankruptcy group. “As Dallas continues to serve as a key center for financial decision-making and distressed-asset activity, Buffey’s ability to lead complex, nationwide restructuring and workout matters from this market is a significant advantage for our clients. Her experience representing major lenders makes her an invaluable resource not only for clients based in or doing business in North Texas, but also for those operating across the country.”

Buffey has also represented major commercial lenders in connection with complex financial institution litigation, including multimillion-dollar arbitration proceedings, contested receiverships, and emergency injunctive relief. Complementing her restructuring and litigation work, Buffey brings experience in traditional bank financing and corporate transactions, enabling her to deliver pragmatic, business-oriented counsel on matters that intersect restructuring, finance, and operational strategy.

“What drew me to Blank Rome is the depth and breadth of the platform and the collaborative culture, and I look forward to leveraging these resources to deliver even greater value to my clients,” said Buffey. “The Dallas market is undergoing a significant transformation whereby financial institutions are establishing and expanding their presence here at a remarkable pace and I believe Blank Rome’s practice mix will allow me to grow my representation of financial institutions and other creditors in exactly the ways that market demands. I look forward to working alongside my new partners to deliver the highest level of service to our clients.”

Buffey is recognized in Chambers USA for Bankruptcy/Restructuring and is listed in BL Rankings’ The Best Lawyers in America® for Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law (2024–2026). She is a Fellow of the Dallas Bar Foundation and serves on the board of IWIRC (International Women’s Insolvency & Restructuring Confederation). She is actively involved in the Northwest Texas Legal Aid effort and is a patron of the Aging Mind Foundation. She supports numerous Dallas-area organizations, including Dallas CASA, Christ’s Haven for Children, and the Humane Society of Dallas County. Her family has been rooted in the Dallas-Fort Worth manufacturing community for more than 50 years.

She earned her J.D. from South Texas College of Law and her M.S. and B.A. in Journalism from Texas A&M University. Buffey is admitted to practice in Texas and Florida.

About Blank Rome

Blank Rome is an Am Law 100 firm with 16 offices and 800 attorneys and principals who provide comprehensive legal and advocacy services to clients operating in the United States and around the world. Our professionals have built a reputation for their leading knowledge and experience across a spectrum of industries and are recognized for their commitment to pro bono work in their communities. For more information, please visit blankrome.com.

Attachment