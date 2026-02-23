Blank Rome Expands in Pittsburgh with Addition of Leading Corporate and M&A Partners Bob Zinn and Megan Wotherspoon

Pittsburgh, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Robert P. “Bob” Zinn and Megan A. Wotherspoon have joined the firm’s Pittsburgh office as partners in the Corporate, M&A, and Securities group and the Financial Services industry team. They join Blank Rome from K&L Gates, where Bob co-led its firm-wide corporate practice from 2007 to 2023 and was a founder of its manufacturing and FinTech industry groups.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bob and Megan to Blank Rome,” said Grant S. Palmer, Chair and Managing Partner. “Their exceptional strengths in guiding companies through complex domestic and cross-border transactions, paired with their global client base and deep industry experience, significantly enhance our capabilities. Bob and Megan’s arrival not only reinforces our commitment to investing in top-tier talent, but also elevates our Corporate, M&A, and Securities team, allowing us to better serve clients across our platform. Their proven track record and collaborative approach further strengthen our firm’s reputation as a leader in sophisticated corporate advisory and transactional matters.”

Widely regarded as one of the nation’s top corporate lawyers, Bob is a strategic corporate legal adviser and as practice leader was instrumental in the growth and direction of his prior firm’s corporate practice. He is consistently recognized at the highest levels by peer publications including Chambers USA (Band 1, Corporate/M&A and Private Equity), The Legal 500 United States (Hall of Fame for M&A: Middle Market (U.S. $500–999mm), one of two lawyers in the country currently awarded that distinction.

“Bob and Megan bring proven transactional judgment and cross‑border perspective that clients increasingly need as dealmaking grows more complex and strategic,” said Louis M. Rappaport, partner and co-chair of Blank Rome’s Business Department. “As companies navigate heightened scrutiny, evolving capital markets, and renewed M&A activity, their experience immediately strengthens how we serve clients. They add meaningful depth to our corporate team and further enhance our ability to advise on sophisticated, high‑stakes transactions across the firm.”

“What drew me to Blank Rome is the combination of strong leadership and collaborative culture, disciplined growth, and most of all a relentless commitment to quality work and client satisfaction,” said Bob. “The firm’s highly regarded corporate and private equity practice is reinforced by strong capabilities in a variety of market-leading ancillary practices and industry teams such as financial services, restructuring and bankruptcy, government contracts, real estate, and insurance recovery. I look forward to supporting our clients from the Pittsburgh and New York offices, and drawing on the firm’s national platform to provide exceptional service.”

Megan, also ranked highly by Chambers USA and recognized in Best Lawyers in America, is a broad-based corporate and strategic adviser, with a particular emphasis on domestic and international M&A, private equity and venture capital transactions, strategic relationships, corporate restructuring, and governance. Focused on the middle and upper-middle market, Megan provides company-side M&A guidance as well as holistic advice as a trusted adviser. Megan frequently represents non-U.S. companies, acting as a central point of contact for clients navigating the U.S. legal and regulatory landscape and coordinating seamlessly with colleagues across different practices.

“Blank Rome’s national platform and depth in areas critical to our clients, particularly in a wide range of regulatory matters, and the genuine sense of belonging that is evident here, make this a natural fit,” said Megan.

About Blank Rome

Blank Rome is an Am Law 100 firm with 16 offices and 800 attorneys and principals who provide comprehensive legal and advocacy services to clients operating in the United States and around the world. Our professionals have built a reputation for their leading knowledge and experience across a spectrum of industries and are recognized for their commitment to pro bono work in their communities. For more information, please visit blankrome.com.

Attachments