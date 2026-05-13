The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans selects CDM Smith to manage $1 billion lead line replacement program

NEW ORLEANS, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO) selected CDM Smith to manage the utility’s Lead Line Replacement Program. The program, estimated at $1 billion, is scheduled to be completed by December 31, 2037 to meet EPA requirements for full lead service line (LSL) replacement under the Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI).

As the program manager for this large-scale project, CDM Smith will conduct outreach and education, contractor procurement, LSL inventory management, data systems development and data management, construction management and workforce development for an estimated 50,000 to 80,000 LSL replacements. CDM Smith’s experience with LSL replacement, New Orleans public right-of-way work and complete corridor scale projects combined with extensive participation by local disadvantaged business enterprises will equip the team for efficient and rapid lead line removal for the residents of New Orleans.

Additionally, Trinnex’s leadCAST® Predict machine learning GIS tool will support SWBNO’s inventory management, reducing unknowns through a combination of physical inspections and predictive modeling ahead of the LCRI compliance deadline.

The SWBNO Lead Line Replacement Program builds on the more than 80,000+ LSL replacements CDM Smith has completed to date nationwide, including programs for Chicago, Milwaukee, and DC Water.

“This is more than an infrastructure initiative—it is a public health priority. We are proud to partner with SWBNO to accelerate removal of lead services lines to support families, schools and businesses. Our focus is simple: deliver results for the people of New Orleans—quickly, safely and in full compliance with federal and state requirements. Together with SWBNO, we are helping build a healthier future for every resident of New Orleans,” said Sandy Kutzing, CDM Smith’s lead and copper strategy leader.

CDM Smith is a privately owned engineering and construction firm providing legendary client service and smart solutions in water, environment, transportation, energy, and facilities. Passionate about our work and invested in each other, we are inspired to think and driven to solve the world’s environmental and infrastructure challenges.

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