SBA Launches $1 Million Patriot Pitch Competition to Showcase America’s Entrepreneurs

WASHINGTON, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) launched the Patriot Pitch Competition, a national celebration of 250 years of American free enterprise and the small businesses that drive innovation, create jobs, and generate economic growth. Featuring a $1 million cash prize pool donated by Clover Network, Inc. (Clover), the competition is open to eligible small businesses that represent the promise of American innovation and opportunity, and who have utilized qualifying SBA capital products.

“From the family farm to the factory floor, small businesses have punched above their weight for the last 250 years to power America’s economy, which is why the SBA is proud to spotlight the legacy and potential of entrepreneurship through the Patriot Pitch Competition,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “This nationwide contest will award a total of $1 million in cash prizes to small businesses whose innovation, grit and leadership are helping build America’s next great era of strength, prosperity, and competitiveness on the world stage. We look forward to demonstrating how small business is big business for our nation – and to highlighting the resilient job creators and local businesses who are delivering the services, products, and solutions that are defining America’s future.”

“The Clover team couldn’t be prouder to support SBA’s Patriot Pitch event. This competition truly embodies the spirit of innovation, fierce competition, and American ingenuity - the very same values that define Clover,” said Takis Georgakopoulos, Fiserv Co-President.

The Patriot Pitch Competition will progress through four stages of judging, with submissions evaluated on:

strengthening American competitiveness

innovating and demonstrating an outsized impact within an industry

delivering economic opportunity and quality jobs

showing strong fundamentals and execution readiness

The competition will culminate in a one-day finals event in Washington, D.C., to be held in September, where the top finalists will pitch live before a panel of notable judges and a national audience for national recognition and the opportunity to win a share of the $1 million prize pool funded by Clover.

In addition to the live competition, the Patriot Pitch finals event will feature prominent speakers from business, government, and industry, a supplier matchmaking expo connecting small businesses with larger companies and contracting opportunities, and networking opportunities with investors, industry leaders, and policymakers.

Small business owners interested in competing are encouraged to submit an application by June 10. Additional details on eligibility, competition stages, and event programming can be found at http://www.sba.gov/freedom250.

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About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of entrepreneurship. As the leading voice for small businesses within the federal government, the SBA empowers job creators with the resources and support they need to start, grow, and expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.