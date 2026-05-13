FormFactor Sets the Global Standard as #1 in Test Subsystems and Focused Chip Making Equipment

LIVERMORE, Calif., May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), a leading semiconductor test and measurement supplier, announced that it was ranked the global #1 supplier in both Test Subsystems and Focused Suppliers of Chip Making Equipment in the TechInsights 2026 Customer Satisfaction Survey.

The company’s dual #1 rankings reflect sustained technology leadership and strong customer trust. FormFactor continues to deliver the performance, reliability, and engineering innovation needed to enable next-generation semiconductor architectures—spanning high-bandwidth memory (HBM), advanced packaging, and emerging requirements tied to hyperscaler and high-performance computing (HPC) roadmaps, including co-packaged optics (CPO)—reinforcing FormFactor’s position as the clear benchmark in these categories.

In a highly competitive supplier landscape, FormFactor’s results once again place it decisively ahead of the field.

In addition to its global rankings, FormFactor received multiple Global Semiconductor Supplier Awards, including:

Global #1 – Test Subsystems

Global #1 – Focused Suppliers of Chip Making Equipment

Global Semiconductor Supplier Award – Top 10 Customer Service (Focused Suppliers of Chip Making Equipment)

Global Semiconductor Supplier Award – Test Subsystems

Global Semiconductor Supplier Award – Assembly Test Equipment





As industry requirements continue to advance, customers rely on partners that can deliver precise measurements, scalable test solutions, and consistent execution across the product lifecycle. FormFactor’s continued leadership across multiple categories reflects its ability to meet these demands and help customers bring advanced devices to market faster and with greater confidence.

Each year, TechInsights surveys semiconductor manufacturers worldwide, asking them to evaluate suppliers on three key criteria: supplier performance, customer service, and product performance. This year marks FormFactor’s thirteenth consecutive year of recognition in the Test Subsystems category; an achievement that underscores the company’s leadership in one of the most technically demanding segments of semiconductor test, including probe cards, test sockets, and device interface boards.

“FormFactor earned stellar customer recognition for partnering and technology leadership,” said G. Dan Hutcheson, Vice Chair, TechInsights. “Across multiple categories, customers continue to distinguish FormFactor as a Five Star supplier.”

“As semiconductor innovation accelerates, the demands on test continue to rise in both complexity and scale,” said Mike Slessor, President and CEO of FormFactor. “These results reflect what our customers tell us year after year: FormFactor delivers the performance, precision, and reliability they depend on. We’re proud to set the standard in Test Subsystems and Focused Chip Making Equipment—and we’ll keep innovating alongside our customers as architectures evolve across HBM, advanced packaging, hyperscaler and HPC platforms, and CPO.”

About TechInsights

TechInsights is the most trusted source of actionable, in-depth intelligence related to semiconductor innovation and surrounding markets. Our content informs decision makers and professionals whose successes depend on accurate knowledge of the semiconductor industry – past, present, or future. Our unmatched reverse engineering analysis, images, and expert commentary are accessed through the TechInsights Platform, the world’s largest research library of semiconductor and market analysis. Our customers include the most successful technology companies, who rely on our analysis to make informed business decisions faster and with greater confidence.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle – from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design debug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com.

Trade Contact

Aasutosh Dave

Chief Commercial Officer

aasutosh.dave@formfactor.com

Investor Contact

Stan Finkelstein

Investor Relations

(925) 290-4273

ir@formfactor.com