WSP drives progress on its sustainability ambitions

MONTREAL, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) (“WSP” or the “Corporation”), one of the world’s leading professional services firms, released its 2025 Global Sustainability Report (the “Report”), demonstrating its commitment to sustainability through progress against measurable targets and the breadth of its client work.

WSP’s greatest contributions to sustainability come from the projects it delivers and the capabilities it brings to some of the world’s most complex challenges: energy transition, aging infrastructure, water security, urbanization and digital transformation. As client demand for leadership in these areas grows, WSP is leveraging its expertise and global scale, in alignment with its 2025-2027 Global Strategic Action Plan.

“The challenges ahead are not short-term cycles; they are enduring realities that demand technical depth and the ability to manage growing complexity. This Report underscores the responsibility entrusted to WSP because of the scale, reach and influence of the work we undertake,” said Alexandre L’Heureux, President and CEO of WSP. “Our purpose is clear: we exist to shape communities to advance humanity. This is a guiding principle behind the projects we pursue, the expertise we deliver, and the standards we uphold.”

2025 corporate sustainability performance highlights:

Reported record SDG-Linked revenues of 67.8% of total annualized revenues 1 .



. Reduced scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions (market-based) by 61%, relative to the 2018 base year; scope 3 emissions also decreased by 18% over the same period, reflecting increased focus on supplier engagement to drive further reductions.



Published a Climate and Nature Transition Plan, formally integrating nature for the first time to address these interconnected challenges through a single, unified strategy.



Increased participation in Own it – WSP’s global share purchase plan – to nearly 18,000 employee shareholders at year-end, rising to nearly 20,000 as at April 30, 2026.



Launched an Internal First framework and new leadership development programs designed to bolster employee mobility, succession planning and leadership readiness across WSP.



Expanded AI governance through the launch of an AI Committee, a Responsible AI Office and a dedicated internal AI hub, introducing additional oversight mechanisms to support responsible AI scaling and accountability.





Read the full Report and learn more about WSP's approach to sustainability at wsp.com/sustainability.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this press release is not based on historical or current facts and may constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and may include, but are not limited to, estimates, plans, strategic ambitions, objectives, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, guidance, outlook or other statements that are not statements of fact, including references to assumptions, and reflect the expectations of management of the Corporation regarding, without limitation, its sustainability ambitions and targets.

Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions, both general and specific, which give rise to the possibility that actual results or events could differ materially from the expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements and that the business outlook, objectives, plans and strategic priorities may not be achieved. Such assumptions are set out in the “Forward-Looking Statements” section of our Report, which is available on our website at www.wsp.com and which section is incorporated herein by reference. If any of these assumptions prove to be inaccurate, the Corporation’s actual results or events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements.

In evaluating these forward-looking statements, readers should specifically consider various risk factors, which, if realized, could cause the Corporation's actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements, including the risk factors discussed in greater detail in section 20, “Risk Factors” of WSP’s Management Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025 and as supplemented by section 17, “Risk Factors” of our MD&A for the first quarter ended March 27, 2026, and as may be supplemented from time to time in reports filed by the Corporation with securities regulators or securities commissions or other documents that the Corporation makes public, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and which sections are incorporated herein by reference.

Actual results and events may be significantly different from what we currently expect because of the risks associated with our business, industry and global economy and of the assumptions made about these risks. As such, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release describe the Corporation’s expectations as of the date hereof and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Except as required under Canadian securities laws, the Corporation does not assume any obligation to publicly update or to revise any forward-looking statements made in this press release or otherwise, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

About WSP

WSP is one of the world’s leading professional services firms, uniting its engineering, advisory and science-based expertise to shape communities to advance humanity. From local beginnings to a globe-spanning presence today, WSP operates in over 50 countries and employs approximately 83,000 professionals, known as Visioneers. Together they pioneer solutions and deliver innovative projects in the transportation, infrastructure, environment, building, energy, water, and mining and metals sectors. WSP is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:WSP).

For more information, please contact: Alain Michaud

Chief Financial Officer

WSP Global Inc.

438-843-7317

alain.michaud@wsp.com

1 Annualized revenues include 12 months of revenues from businesses acquired during the financial year ended December 31, 2025, to reflect the pro forma impact of our acquisitions. For more information, please refer to the "SDG-Linked Revenues" section of the Report.