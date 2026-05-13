Finning Reports on Voting Results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) (“Finning” or the “Company”) announces the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia.
A total of 102,358,798 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 78.25% of the Company’s outstanding shares as at the record date. Shareholders voted in favor of all items of business before the Meeting, including the appointment of auditors with authorization of the directors to fix the auditors’ remuneration, acceptance of the Company’s approach to executive compensation, and the election of each of the directors. Detailed results of the ballot vote for the election of directors are provided below:
|Director Nominee
|Votes for
|Percent
|Votes Against
|Percent
|Robert Atkinson
|101,623,107
|99.62%
|384,805
|0.38%
|Mary Lou Kelley
|101,645,458
|99.64%
|362,454
|0.36%
|Andrés Kuhlmann
|101,627,198
|99.63%
|380,714
|0.37%
|Kevin Parkes
|101,653,472
|99.65%
|354,440
|0.35%
|Michael Putnam
|101,474,211
|99.48%
|533,700
|0.52%
|John Rhind
|101,325,457
|99.33%
|682,455
|0.67%
|Charles Ruigrok
|101,642,851
|99.64%
|365,061
|0.36%
|Edward Seraphim
|100,099,575
|98.13%
|1,907,336
|1.87%
|Manjit Sharma
|101,449,715
|99.45%
|558,196
|0.55%
|Nancy Tower
|100,916,325
|98.93%
|1,091,586
|1.07%
About Finning
Finning is the world’s largest Caterpillar dealer. Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, Finning sells and rents Caterpillar equipment and provides parts, services, and performance solutions in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. Since 1933, we have delivered unrivalled customer service and are committed to solving our customers’ toughest challenges.
Contact Information:
Email: FinningIR@finning.com
https://www.finning.com