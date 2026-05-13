Finning Reports on Voting Results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finning International Inc. (TSX: FTT) (“Finning” or the “Company”) announces the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

A total of 102,358,798 common shares were represented at the Meeting, representing 78.25% of the Company’s outstanding shares as at the record date. Shareholders voted in favor of all items of business before the Meeting, including the appointment of auditors with authorization of the directors to fix the auditors’ remuneration, acceptance of the Company’s approach to executive compensation, and the election of each of the directors. Detailed results of the ballot vote for the election of directors are provided below:



Director Nominee Votes for Percent Votes Against Percent Robert Atkinson 101,623,107 99.62% 384,805 0.38% Mary Lou Kelley 101,645,458 99.64% 362,454 0.36% Andrés Kuhlmann 101,627,198 99.63% 380,714 0.37% Kevin Parkes 101,653,472 99.65% 354,440 0.35% Michael Putnam 101,474,211 99.48% 533,700 0.52% John Rhind 101,325,457 99.33% 682,455 0.67% Charles Ruigrok 101,642,851 99.64% 365,061 0.36% Edward Seraphim 100,099,575 98.13% 1,907,336 1.87% Manjit Sharma 101,449,715 99.45% 558,196 0.55% Nancy Tower 100,916,325 98.93% 1,091,586 1.07%



About Finning

Finning is the world’s largest Caterpillar dealer. Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, Finning sells and rents Caterpillar equipment and provides parts, services, and performance solutions in Western Canada, Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. Since 1933, we have delivered unrivalled customer service and are committed to solving our customers’ toughest challenges.

Contact Information:

Email: FinningIR@finning.com

https://www.finning.com