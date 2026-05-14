HostColor Announced RDP Server Hosting in New Data Center Locations

New York, New York, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HostColor.com (HC), a globally recognized provider of managed and semi-managed bare metal servers and cloud infrastructure, has announced the immediate availability of RDP Server Hosting plans with 1 Gbps and 10 Gbps internet connection ports in the following locations: Reston, Virginia; Bend, Oregon; Newark, New Jersey; New York City, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; San Francisco, California; and St. Louis, Missouri.

Among the new international locations where HostColor offers dedicated RDP servers and remote desktop hosting services are Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Florence and Rome, Italy; London, UK; Madrid, Spain; Milan, Italy; Paris, France; Prague, Czech Republic; Vienna, Austria; Buenos Aires, Argentina; and São Paulo, Brazil; Hong Kong, Singapore, and Tokyo, Japan.

In all those locations HC offers Remote Desktop (Cloud Desktop) services based on Bare Metal Servers or Virtual Dedicated Servers. HostColor's customers can take advantage of unmetered internet bandwidth ports and unlimited data transfer up to the physical capacity of the internet connection port.

What are RDP servers?

RDP servers are data center-hosted environments used to run remote desktop computers, also known as cloud desktops. Remote desktops hosted on RDP servers can be securely accessed with a single click from users' personal computers using any popular, free remote desktop application. RDPs are most commonly used for business computers running a unified software environment and custom security and usability policies defined by the organizations that use them. Another common use case is for small- and medium-sized business (SMB) owners and independent professionals who require access to applications and a secure computing environment that can easily be accessed from authorized devices while traveling or working from multiple locations.

HostColor provides remote desktop solutions based on the Microsoft Windows 11, and Microsoft Windows Server 2025 and 2022 operating systems (OS). Furthermore, the company provides remote desktop solutions based on Ubuntu and all other popular Linux-based operating systems. HC customers have the option of selecting their RDP hosting plans based on either cloud-based or bare metal servers, according to their specific requirements. The primary distinction between cloud and bare metal lies in their respective scalability options. The computing resources, including processing cores, memory, and storage quotas, of the cloud servers used to host remote desktops can be scaled in real time by simply rebooting the server environment in use, allowing for flexible and immediate adjustments to meet changing demands.

RDP Hosting with Complimentary Infrastructure Technical Support

In accordance with the Service Level Agreement (SLA), HostColor offers complimentary technical support for all Remote Desktops and RDP Servers. This means HostColor does not charge fees for technical support related to the fundamental functionality of the RDP infrastructure it provides to clients. The complimentary technical support service covers essential aspects of the network infrastructure, including the physical components of bare metal servers, such as the CPU, RAM, and storage drives.

Additionally, the complimentary technical support service includes consultation on various infrastructure service use case scenarios. Please note that maintenance and support for the operating system (OS), custom configurations, and installed software applications are not included. These are covered by the next level of SLA-defined technical support, referred to as "Semi-Managed Dedicated Servers." This technical support agreement is included with the company's Edge Server hosting infrastructure platform.

HostColor Remote Desktop and RDP Server Data Centers

As of May 2024, HostColor offers remote desktop hosting and edge cloud and edge bare metal infrastructure from over 120 data center locations worldwide.

In the United States, HostColor offers a range of high-performance RDP servers and dedicated cloud solutions with unlimited data transfer from the following locations: Our locations include Albuquerque, NM; Ashburn, Herndon and Rest, VA; Atlanta, GA; Amarillo, Austin, Dallas, El Paso, Houston, and San Antonio, TX; Portland, OR; Billings, MT; Birmingham, AL; and Boise, ID.

Additionally, HostColor offers its services to customers in the following cities: Boston, MA; Casper, WY; Cedar Rapids, IA; Charlotte and Raleigh in NC; Chicago, IL; Cincinnati and Cleveland in OH; Denver, CO; Detroit, MI; Honolulu, HI; Indianapolis, IN; Jackson, MS; Jacksonville, Miami and Tampa, FL; Kansas City and St. Louis, MO; Las Vegas, NV; Little Rock, AR; Fresno, Los Angeles and Orange County, Sacramento, Santa Clara, and San Diego, CA; Madison, WI; Minneapolis, MN; Nashville, TN; Newark, Secaucus, North Bergen, Carteret, and Piscataway, NJ; New Orleans, LA; Albany and New York City, NY; Omaha, NE; Philadelphia, PA; Phoenix, AZ; Salt Lake City, UT; Seattle, WA; and Tulsa, OK.

About HostColor

Since 2000, HostColor.com (HC) has been a global provider of Semi-Managed and Managed Edge, Bare-Metal, and Cloud infrastructure. HC operates virtual data centers and provides dedicated hosting and colocation services from over 120 data centers worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.hostcolor.com/about/

Media Contact

Host Color LLC

Dimitar Avr,

PR Department

1-888-222-1495

pr@hostcolor.com

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