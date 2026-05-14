Kymeta Joins Red Cat Futures Initiative to Advance Resilient Connectivity for Autonomous Maritime Operations



Blue Ops V7 USV with Kymeta at exercise in Key West Florida, May 2026.



Partnership integrates Kymeta’s communications technology into Blue Ops Variant 7 USV to support reliable communications on the move

SALT LAKE CITY, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security, today announced that Kymeta , a world-leading flat-panel satellite terminal manufacturer, has joined the Red Cat Futures Initiative, the company’s industry-wide consortium accelerating advanced autonomous systems for modern warfare.

Red Cat’s maritime division Blue Ops will integrate Kymeta’s communications technology into its Variant 7 uncrewed surface vessel (USV). The integration supports communications on the move for autonomous maritime operations, enabling systems to maintain connectivity while operating at distance and across dynamic environments.

This partnership highlights Kymeta’s ability to deliver truly resilient, multi-orbit connectivity by seamlessly integrating GEO, LEO and MEO satellite networks to ensure uninterrupted communications in the most demanding environments. With low power consumption, GNSS-denied persistence, and proven performance in highly contested operations, Kymeta provides a differentiated solution that enables mission-critical operations where traditional systems fall short.

“As uncrewed surface vessels take on more complex and distributed missions, reliable connectivity becomes a critical enabler for coordinated operations, including swarming and real-time data sharing,” said Barry Hinckley, President of Blue Ops, Red Cat’s maritime division. “Integrating Kymeta’s technology into our Variant 7 platform allows us to support these emerging capabilities and deliver USVs that can operate with greater range, coordination, and effectiveness in maritime environments. Multi-layered communication channels also ensure secure and resilient connectivity even with electronic warfare disruption.”

Kymeta’s Intelligent Communications Platforms are designed to provide continuous connectivity for mobile and remote operations. Its solutions integrate satellite and cellular networks and enable communications on the move, with the ability to switch between multiple networks and orbital layers to help maintain connectivity in degraded or contested environments.

This capability is important for maritime autonomous systems, where vessels must operate over long distances, support distributed missions, and maintain access to reliable communications without fixed infrastructure.

“Autonomous maritime systems are only as effective as the communications that connect them, especially when operating at range and in contested environments,” said Manny Mora, Chief Executive Officer and President at Kymeta. “Our technology is designed to deliver resilient, on-the-move connectivity across multiple networks in LEO,MEO and GEO and integrating it into Blue Ops’ Variant 7 enables persistent command and control for distributed USV operations. This collaboration is about ensuring operators can rely on real-time data and coordination, even in the most challenging conditions.”

Kymeta’s solutions are deployed globally across government, military, maritime, transport, and public safety sectors. The company has produced and shipped more than 9,000 units and supports deployments in more than 80 countries and territories. The company is a trusted name and connectivity partner in the military, both in the US and globally, with thousands of units actively deployed in the field for highly resilient, on-the-move communications.

The Red Cat Futures Initiative connects leading robotics and autonomy innovators to accelerate deployment of advanced capabilities including artificial intelligence, computer vision, target acquisition, swarming, and resilient control systems. The initiative is designed to reduce integration friction, speed time to fielding, and ensure that trusted, mission-ready systems reach operators at the tactical edge faster.

Red Cat plans to demonstrate the Blue Ops Variant 7 USV, including the Kymeta integration, in Tampa during SOF Week May 18 - 21. The demonstrations will highlight how the combined solution supports autonomous maritime operations with reliable communications on the move, offering partners and customers a firsthand look at the platform’s capabilities.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, Red Cat develops American-made hardware and software that support military, government, and public safety operations across air, land, and sea. Its Family of Systems, led by Black Widow™, delivers unmatched tactical capabilities in small, unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS). Expanding into the maritime domain through Blue Ops, Inc., Red Cat is also innovating in uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), delivering integrated platforms designed to enhance safety and multi-domain mission effectiveness. Learn more at www.redcat.red .

About Kymeta

Kymeta revolutionizes satellite communications through Intelligent Communications Platforms (ICPs). Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redmond, Washington, Kymeta leverages cutting-edge metamaterial-based science to engineer, manufacture and deliver resilient connectivity and enhanced situational awareness for critical, mobile applications. Backed by U.S. and international patents, its electronically steered flat-panel antennas enable seamless communications on the move. With software-defined solutions, hybrid multi-network capabilities, and edge processing, Kymeta integrates satellite and cellular networks, ensuring continuous connectivity in challenging environments. Kymeta solutions serve government, military, maritime, transport, and public safety clients worldwide, providing uninterrupted connectivity and spatial intelligence anywhere, anytime. With over 150 patents, Kymeta is shaping the future of global communications. For more information, visit www.kymetacorp.com.

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For Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Investor Contact:

Ankit Hira

Solebury Strategic Communications for Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

E-mail: RCAT@soleburystrat.com

Media Contact:

Peter Moran

Phone: (347) 880-2895

Email: peter@indicatemedia.com

For Kymeta Corporation

361 Communications

Tom Clayton | tom.clayton@361communications.com

Rachel Bowden | rachel.bowden@361communications.com

Emma-Jo Jones | emma-jo.jones@361communications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df7d129d-599b-4ccb-9537-dd8708cd7ab6