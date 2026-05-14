ESW Launches Microsoft 365 AI Readiness Audits and Roadmaps to Help Companies Move Faster With AI

New offering helps executives identify Copilot readiness gaps, automation opportunities, security risks, and practical next steps for enterprise AI adoption.

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESW, a Microsoft consulting and development firm, today announced its Microsoft 365 AI Readiness Audit and Roadmap, designed to help companies prepare for Microsoft Copilot, AI agents, Power Platform automation, SharePoint modernization, and secure AI adoption.

Many organizations want to move quickly with AI, but their Microsoft 365 environment may not be ready. Poor SharePoint structure, unclear permissions, weak governance, disconnected data, and manual processes can limit results before AI ever gets fully adopted.

ESW’s roadmap helps executives quickly answer:

Is our Microsoft 365 environment ready for Copilot and AI agents?

Where are our security, governance, and permissions risks?

Which workflows should we automate first?

What should we fix before investing more in AI?

What is the fastest practical path from AI interest to AI execution?





The audit reviews Copilot readiness, SharePoint and Teams structure, Power Platform opportunities, workflow automation, governance, permissions, data readiness, and user adoption. ESW then delivers a clear roadmap with priority fixes, high-value AI use cases, and practical next steps.

“Executives do not need another vague AI conversation,” said Russell Kommer, founder and CEO of ESW. “They need to know where they stand, what is blocking progress, and where AI can create value first.”

For companies considering Microsoft Copilot, AI agents, Power Apps, Power Automate, SharePoint modernization, Teams governance, or broader AI automation, the cost of waiting is growing. ESW’s roadmap gives leaders a practical way to move now with more clarity and less risk.

Executives can learn more or request a Microsoft 365 AI Readiness Audit and Roadmap here:

https://solutions.eswcompany.com/microsoft-365-roadmap

About ESW

ESW helps organizations modernize Microsoft 365, SharePoint, Teams, Power Platform, Copilot, AI agents, and custom business applications.

Media Contact

Russell Kommer

Founder and CEO

eSoftware Associates Inc.

800-682-0882

contact@eswcompany.com

www.eswcompany.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/233b4913-068b-43ad-97d1-0836c1569b44



