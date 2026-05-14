illumin and Cint make brand measurement immediate and actionable in programmatic advertising

TORONTO, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- illumin Holdings Inc. (TSX: ILLM, OTCQB: ILLMF), in partnership with Cint Group AB (publ) (STO: CINT), a global technology platform for continuous research and measurement, is bringing self-serve brand lift measurement directly into the campaign setup. This enables marketers to launch studies up to 90% faster and see results in minutes instead of weeks, so they can act on insights while campaigns are live.

Advertisers have traditionally relied on cost-per-click (CPC), cost-per-acquisition (CPA), and return-on-ad-spend (ROAS) to measure performance, but these metrics do not show what drives decisions. Brand measurement does, but it has been slower, handled separately, and delivered after campaigns end, when it’s too late to act.

illumin changes this by putting Cint’s brand lift measurement directly in marketers’ hands, helping them make optimization decisions while campaigns are live. Teams can launch brand studies, understand how campaigns are shaping awareness, ad recall, purchase intent, and adjust campaigns in real time without waiting for post-campaign reporting. By embedding measurement into campaign execution, illumin removes the delay between insight and action, enabling quicker decisions, more efficient use of media spend, and stronger campaign performance.

“Brand has always been a key driver of performance, but it hasn’t been measured in a way marketers can clearly act on,” said Lyndsie Wise, Senior Director of Product Marketing at illumin. “By embedding brand lift directly into campaign execution, we’re giving marketers a clearer view of what’s actually driving impact and the ability to optimize as campaigns progress.”

“Advertisers are looking for faster, more actionable ways to understand the impact of their media on brand outcomes,” said Daniel Robinson, Senior Director, Measurement at Cint. “By bringing Cint’s independent measurement closer to execution, insights can directly inform how campaigns are optimized in flight.”

With brand lift built into the platform, measurement becomes part of campaign execution rather than a separate step, giving marketers greater control over how campaigns are measured and optimized, and enabling stronger performance outcomes.

About Cint

Cint is the technology foundation for continuous research and measurement. With a global footprint and programmatic access to hundreds of millions of consumers across 130+ countries, Cint connects researchers, advertisers, and brands to reliable data from the world’s largest network of high-quality sources. Researchers can collect human and advanced data at speed. Advertisers and their partners can measure campaign effectiveness at scale. Brands can move from insight to action with clarity. By operating the connective layer between asking questions and measuring advertising outcomes, Cint enables organizations to move faster and make confident business decisions. At Cint, we’re feeding the world’s curiosity.

Cint Group AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (STO: CINT).

About illumin

illumin is a strategic advertising platform built to help marketers see more and act faster across the open web. By reducing fragmentation and keeping campaigns connected, illumin helps brands and agencies get more from every campaign. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, illumin serves clients across North America, Latin America, and Europe. For more information, visit www.illumin.com .

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Disclaimer in regard to Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements included herein constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at this time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend and undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

For more complete information about the Company, please read our disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com .

For further information, please contact:

Lyndsie Wise

Senior Director, Product Marketing illumin Holdings Inc.

704-232-1350

lyndsie.wise@illumin.com