Americold Delivering Centralized Cold Chain Logistics Solutions to PLUS in the Netherlands

ATLANTA, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americold (NYSE: COLD), a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics, real estate, and value-added services, today highlighted its expanding relationship with PLUS, a Netherlands-based supermarket cooperative with approximately 440 stores, as the retailer transitions to consolidated frozen logistics operations, establishing a single, integrated cold chain solution with nationwide coverage.

Americold will manage the storage, handling, and distribution of PLUS’s frozen product assortment through its strategically located Barneveld distribution center, creating a more streamlined and consistent supply chain. The agreement reflects PLUS’s strategy to consolidate its frozen operations to improve efficiency, enhance service levels, and better support its national supermarket network across the Netherlands through a phased transition.

“Americold is a world-leading player in the field of frozen food logistics. By centralizing our frozen food flow, we are aligning our logistics better with our store network and continuing to work on optimizing the service provided to our stores,” said Hans Danhof, Supply Chain Director at PLUS.

Americold’s infrastructure in Barneveld supports high-throughput, multi-temperature retail distribution, providing PLUS with temperature-controlled storage, inventory management, and order fulfillment, helping ensure product integrity and reliable, repeatable execution from supplier to store.

“We are proud to support PLUS in this strategic transition and to act as an essential link in their supply chain,” said Andrew Mates, Managing Director at Americold Europe. “We are leveraging Americold’s extensive experience in retail operations, deploying our specially developed operational platform and our proven disciplines to increase efficiency across its more than 400 stores. This agreement is a clear reflection of our commitment to innovation and operational excellence. Together with PLUS, we ensure well-stocked shelves for their customers every day.”

Americold continues to support customers with solutions designed to simplify increasingly complex food supply chains. Building on decades of experience supporting retail networks globally, Americold combines strategically located infrastructure, integrated systems, and disciplined execution to help customers improve service performance, maintain product quality, and operate more efficiently.

“Customer relationships like PLUS reflect the strength of Americold’s operating model and our ability to support customers as they scale complex retail networks across different needs and geographies,” said Richard Winnall, President, International at Americold. “We bring together infrastructure, technology, and operational discipline to build solutions that perform consistently and support our customers’ success in the markets they serve.”

To learn more about Americold’s retail distribution capabilities visit https://www.americold.com/retailers/ to learn more.

About Americold

Americold (NYSE: COLD) is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics and real estate, with more than 120 years of experience serving the food supply chain. Americold operates more than 220 temperature-controlled warehouses across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America, totaling approximately 1.4 billion refrigerated cubic feet.

Americold plays a critical role in connecting producers, processors, distributors, and consumers through tailored, value-added services supported by advanced technology, deep industry expertise, and a commitment to food safety and reliability. Learn more at www.americold.com.

About PLUS

PLUS makes a local difference with approximately 440 supermarkets. Every day, 31,000 passionate and skilled entrepreneurs, store managers, and employees go the extra mile for our customers. They are supported by a nationwide distribution network and our service office in Utrecht.

With a market share of over 8 percent, we are the only supermarket cooperative in the Netherlands. In everything we do, we strive to be the entrepreneurial supermarket that is locally loved. We are there where our customers need us.

Americold Contacts:

Investor Relations

Telephone: 678-459-1959

Email: investor.relations@americold.com

Media Relations

Telephone: 762-821-9631

Email: mediarelations@americold.com