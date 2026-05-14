ManageMy Integrates with Snowflake to Deliver Actionable Data & Reporting for Insurance Carriers

Near real-time reporting and self-service data access, built for how insurance carriers actually operate

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManageMy, the Deep Front-End for insurance carriers, today announced an integration with Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company. This out-of-the-box capability gives insurance carriers direct, self-service reporting and data access across policy, billing, claims, and distribution — turning the time and cost between having data and acting on it into lower cost to serve, stronger retention, and smarter growth decisions.

Traditionally, carriers that want access to meaningful operational data typically would require IT involvement, vendor support, or working around disconnected systems. ManageMy's Snowflake connection simplifies that by giving business users full control of their data, on their own terms. Carriers using this connected environment now have access to a connected front-end and back-end data engine — embedded within the platform and accessible across their workflows.

Key outcomes this enhancement drives include:

AI and ML-ready infrastructure. Data teams can converge ManageMy datasets with internal data and run machine learning workloads on infrastructure purpose-built for it — making ManageMy data a connected part of a carrier's broader analytics ecosystem.

Data teams can converge ManageMy datasets with internal data and run machine learning workloads on infrastructure purpose-built for it — making ManageMy data a connected part of a carrier's broader analytics ecosystem. Operational visibility: Dashboards for policy, claims, and performance are embedded in the platform and updated in near real-time — giving operations teams a current view of the business rather than one that's already out of date.

Dashboards for policy, claims, and performance are embedded in the platform and updated in near real-time — giving operations teams a current view of the business rather than one that's already out of date. Self-service access at every level: Business users access and filter data in their dashboards without raising a support ticket. Data analysts query data directly in Snowflake with no IT involvement required.

Business users access and filter data in their dashboards without raising a support ticket. Data analysts query data directly in Snowflake with no IT involvement required. Enterprise data connectivity: ManageMy data can be routed into a carrier's own Snowflake environment, SQL databases, or existing BI tools — including Tableau, Looker, Power BI, and Qlik — bringing finance, risk, and CRM data into a shared view.

ManageMy data can be routed into a carrier's own Snowflake environment, SQL databases, or existing BI tools — including Tableau, Looker, Power BI, and Qlik — bringing finance, risk, and CRM data into a shared view. Governance and compliance built in: Compliance teams receive secure access to policy and claims data, with role-based security and data masking applied at the infrastructure level.





"Insurance carriers have always had the data. What they haven't always had is a straightforward way to access it, act on it, or connect it to the rest of their business," said Sean Rowley, Chief Data Officer. "Integrating Snowflake into the ManageMy ecosystem changes that — giving carriers a single, connected view of their operational data alongside the systems they already run. ManageMy has always been the platform that connects carriers to their customers and agents. Now it connects them to their own data, the way they need to use it."

Carriers can run their entire business from a single, connected view — and ManageMy is the platform delivering it. The Snowflake integration is available to current ManageMy clients.

About ManageMy

ManageMy is the Deep Front-End insurance carriers rely on to increase sales, reduce costs, and improve customer satisfaction. Built around a powerful no-code API, ManageMy integrates easily with existing core systems, giving carriers the flexibility to configure insurance workflows and digital experiences to their specific needs — improving conversion, accelerating risk assessment, and driving retention.

For more information, visit: www.managemy.com .



Contact:

Zach O'Leary

Zach.oleary@managemy.com