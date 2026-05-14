Pure Harvest Corporate Group (OTC: PHCG), Operating as Mixie Technologies, Announces HoloTwin Launch of AI-Powered HT Scan

DENVER, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTC: PHCG), operating as Mixie Technologies (“Mixie” or the “Company”), today unveiled new 3D scan capabilities and a suite of iOS libraries for digital twin creation, alongside the planned summer 2026 release of HT Scan, its mobile application for capturing, processing, and deploying photorealistic 3D digital twins directly from an iOS device.

The announcement follows HoloTwin's recognition at CES 2026, where the company received the TechRadar Pro CES Picks Award for Enterprise and Smart Infrastructure Innovation.

Beyond BIM: From Static Models to Living Digital Twins

Building Information Modeling (BIM) has been the industry standard for designing and documenting buildings, but BIM models, however detailed, remain static design artifacts. They describe what a building was meant to be, not what it actually is today. As developers, architects, and facility managers seek to extract value from buildings throughout their lifecycle, the limits of BIM-only workflows have become increasingly apparent.

HoloTwin's platform closes that gap. While BIM captures intent, HoloTwin captures reality and keeps it synchronized with how a space is used and maintained. The result is a living queryable digital twin that complements BIM rather than competing with it.

“The industry has spent twenty years perfecting how we design buildings. The next twenty will be about understanding how they actually live and breathe,” said Teodros Gessesse, Co-founder of HoloTwin. “HoloTwin's hybrid capture approach is designed to bridge BIM and operational reality, and HT Scan puts that bridge in the pocket of every site engineer, property manager, and developer.”

HT Scan: Enterprise-Focused Capture, Consumer-Grade Simplicity

HT Scan is engineered for industries where spatial accuracy matters: real estate development, architecture, facility management, construction verification, and enterprise operations. By combining Apple's LiDAR libraries, primarily accessible through ARKit and AVFoundation, with photos, videos, panoramas, and existing floor plans, HT Scan produces photorealistic, dimensionally accurate digital twins without the equipment intensive, or multi-day workflows that traditional reality-capture solutions require.

Internal testing indicates the platform may reduce workflow friction associated with traditional reality-capture approaches. These efficiencies may expand the range of environments where digital twin capture can be considered and updated over time.

Key Capabilities of the HT Scan Platform

Hybrid Reality Capture Engine™: A proprietary pipeline that fuses LiDAR scans with photos, videos, panoramas, and floor plans designed to produce photorealistic 3D digital twins using multiple data sources.

Guided Scan Intelligence™: An on-device AI assistant that watches the capture in real time, recognizes rooms and zones as they are scanned, and tells the user where to point the device next. Missing surfaces, poor lighting, and incomplete coverage are flagged before the operator leaves the site.

Cloud-to-Twin Processing Pipeline™: An automated, AI-driven backend that ingests raw spatial data, aligns and denoises multi-source captures, reconstructs geometry, and outputs optimized GLB models for real-time, browser-based visualization. The same pipeline integrates IoT data from connected sensors, devices, and industrial systems into the digital twin environment, contextualizing real-time and historical data to model physical assets. HoloTwin is designed to train machine learning modules within this environment for predictive maintenance, anomaly detection, performance optimization, and automated decision-making. Once deployed, the modules analyze live IoT streams to deliver insights and learn from new data over time.

Area-Based Spatial Mapping System™: A modular capture model that treats rooms, floors, or office areas as independent units, enabling granular updates and scalable twin generation across building portfolios.

Zero-Friction Web Deployment™: Instant, browser-based delivery of finished digital twins, with no headsets, plugins, or specialized hardware required.

“The digital twin market has been waiting for a capture method that scales,” said Darshan Sedani, Co-founder of HoloTwin, LLC. “Existing solutions are accurate but slow, or fast but inaccurate. HoloTwin delivers both, on hardware enterprises already own.”

A Platform Built for Developers and Integrators

HoloTwin is also releasing its core 3D scan and visualization capabilities as native iOS libraries, giving software vendors, systems integrators, and enterprise development teams the same engine that powers HT Scan, allowing them to embed digital twin creation into their own field and asset management applications.

“What makes the Hybrid Reality Capture Engine different is that it does not force users to choose between data sources. LiDAR, photography, panoramas, even legacy floor plans, they all become signal,” said Joy Shah, Head of Advanced Research at HoloTwin, LLC. “Our Guided Scan Intelligence layer ensures the capture is complete before the user leaves the site, producing twins that are visually faithful and operationally useful.”

Availability

The HoloTwin iOS libraries are currently available to qualified enterprise partners and integrators. HT Scan will be released to the Apple App Store in summer 2026. Enterprises interested in early access, pilot programs, or developer licensing should contact HoloTwin at info@holotwin.co.

About Pure Harvest Corporate Group and Mixie Technologies

Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTC: PHCG), currently operating as Mixie Technologies is a technology-centered company developing platform-based, AI-enabled solutions that support scalable, recurring revenue models across multiple sectors. Through strategic investments in its portfolio companies, the Company operates a unified technology ecosystem spanning digital twin architecture, spatial interfaces, AI-assisted analytics, immersive visualization, and infrastructure intelligence platforms.

About HoloTwin, LLC

HoloTwin, LLC delivers AI-enabled digital twin infrastructure for enterprises managing complex physical assets. Its hybrid reality capture platform turns LiDAR scans, photography, video, and design data into living digital twins that bridge Building Information Modeling and real-world operations. HoloTwin serves developers, architects, facility managers, and enterprise operators worldwide. Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTC: PHCG), operating as Mixie Technologies, Inc. holds a minority stake in HoloTwin, LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and is subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected release timing, features, capabilities, market reception, and benefits of HT Scan and the HoloTwin iOS libraries; expected operational efficiencies associated with the platform; anticipated demand from enterprise customers, integrators, and partners; and the strategic relationship between HoloTwin, LLC and Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTC: PHCG), operating as Mixie Technologies. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside the companies' control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such factors include, without limitation, technology development risks, competitive conditions, customer adoption rates, regulatory developments, and general economic conditions. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. (OTC: PHCG), operating as Mixie Technologies and HoloTwin, LLC undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Trademarks

HoloTwin™, HT Scan™, Hybrid Reality Capture Engine™, Guided Scan Intelligence™, Cloud-to-Twin Processing Pipeline™, Area-Based Spatial Mapping System™, and Zero-Friction Web Deployment™ are trademarks of HoloTwin, LLC. All other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

HoloTwin, LLC

Email: info@holotwin.co

Mixie Technologies, Inc.

Email: media@mixietechnologies.com

Investor Relations Contact

Pure Harvest Corporate Group, Inc. and Mixie Technologies, Inc. (OTC: PHCG)

Email: investors@mixietechnologies.com