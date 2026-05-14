JUST PUBLISHED! Eighteen-Year-Old Witch Hunted by Gods Uncovers Galactic Secrets

Charleston, SC, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Ghost of DragonFall, The first installment in a planned five-book series, this novel combines space opera, high fantasy, romance, and intense action. Eighteen-year-old Sophia Ambrose is an ordinary girl with extraordinary dreams of attending a magic school to become a witch. Her aspirations for a peaceful life are shattered when the very Gods she once revered turn against her, relentlessly hunting her across the galaxy. As chaos ensues, Sophia embarks on a thrilling quest to uncover the reasons behind this divine pursuit. Each planet she visits reveals hidden truths about dragons, mortals, and the magic that binds them, secrets the Gods will go to terrifying lengths to conceal.



Sophia's journey is not just about survival; it's a quest for answers. With every step, she unearths long-buried truths that challenge everything she thought she knew. Along the way, she encounters Draysin Rosethorne, a mysterious figure whose intense passion and unreadable demeanor evoke both fear and fascination. Is he an ally or a threat? This question haunts her, turning their interactions into a thrilling dance of trust and temptation.



As the stakes grow higher, Sophia must prepare for the ultimate revelation: exposing the hidden realities to every planet in the galaxy, regardless of the cost. With the fate of countless worlds hanging in the balance, she must summon her courage and determination to confront the Gods who threaten her existence.



Key themes in Ghost of DragonFall include:

The struggle between trust and betrayal

The quest for identity and self-discovery

The intricate ties between mortals and the magical realm

The battle against oppressive divine forces

The pursuit of justice in a chaotic universe

Large-scale battles and spaceships take the conflict across vast planets

Uncovering buried truths about dragons and magic

Forbidden love challenges loyalty and galactic laws

Through undying love, enemies become lovers, revealing that anger can evolve into understanding and redemption

The enduring bonds of found family heal much more than physical wounds

A dragon mentor that represents wisdom, pain, truth, guidance, and strength

A magic school for witches and wizards explores power, identity, danger, betrayal, and growth

Zombies and monsters lurking in the shadows of an ancient temple test the limits of courage, teamwork, and survival

Mastering laser swords, blasters, magic, and armor reveals the courage and resilience within



Dan Frederick structures the narrative with a blend of suspense and whimsy, inviting readers into a world where magic and danger intertwine. Will Sophia succeed in her mission to reveal the truth, or will the Gods silence her forever?

“I wrote Ghost of DragonFall for anyone who has ever felt invisible, unheard, or different,” says Dan Frederick. “For the kids we once were, who deserved safety, love, and a full table, and for the people we’re becoming, powerful enough to protect ourselves.”



Ghost of DragonFall is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.



Instagram: @danfrederickauthor

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About the Author: Dan Frederick is a heart-driven fantasy author from the United States, known for crafting epic tales that inspire wonder by drawing endless inspiration from the cherished moments of life and the vast realms of his imagination. When not writing, Dan enjoys painting, drawing, reading, gardening, cooking, baking, swimming, traveling, woodworking, drumming, playing guitar, creating video games, and tackling home projects. His heart is rooted in family, creativity, and the everyday magic often overlooked. Through his work, including the book Ghost of DragonFall, Dan invites readers into new worlds filled with adventure, magic, and unforgettable characters, including a fierce, warrior female protagonist.

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