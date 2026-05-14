Integer Technologies and Metron Expand Partnership to Advance Reliability for Navy UUV Programs

COLUMBIA, S.C., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Technologies, a leading provider of mission assurance autonomy and vehicle-health decision tools, announced today a new memorandum of understanding with Metron, a recognized leader in autonomous undersea vehicle systems. The agreement formalizes the companies’ intent to expand their collaboration supporting reliable, scalable unmanned underwater vehicle operations for the U.S. Navy.

“Autonomy is only as good as the mission reliability that supports it,” said Aaron Wagner, chief strategy officer at Integer. “Working together, Integer and Metron bring a full reliability stack: external perception and behavior paired with internal state and predictive intel to deliver mission assurance for shore-side operators across an entire unmanned fleet. This collaboration expands a proven partnership into a broader strategic effort aligned to the Navy’s most pressing undersea mission needs.”

Integer and Metron are currently integrating their complementary capabilities through joint work on the Defense Innovation Unit's (DIU) Combat Autonomous Maritime Platform (CAMP) project. In December 2025, DIU awarded the Metron-led team the first CAMP prototype agreement to deliver Lancet, an undersea vehicle designed for rapid scaling. Lancet focuses on modular integration, onboard real-time adaptive planning and a design-for-production architecture that supports long-range, multi-payload delivery and logistics. The integration of Metron’s extrospective autonomy with Integer’s introspective mission assurance software delivers a reliable, long-endurance autonomous system that can operate with minimal human supervision across a range of missions.

“By expanding our collaboration with Integer, we’re positioning both organizations to support the Navy’s next generation of autonomous undersea requirements,” said Christine Judd, vice president of Metron’s unmanned systems division. “By aligning Metron’s vehicle autonomy with Integer’s mission assurance tools, we can help the Navy overcome the limiting factor in scaling UUV operations: reliability and operator confidence.”

About Integer Technologies

Integer is an agile defense technology company that transforms raw data into decision advantage, protecting our country and ensuring a safer world. We partner with the brightest minds in industry and academia to create mission-focused solutions that refine complex information into actionable intelligence, empowering humans and autonomous systems to predict the probabilities in uncertain environments. Our digital engineering solutions portfolio spans robotic and unmanned systems, sensors and perception, power and energy systems, advanced manufacturing, and cyber-physical systems.

About Metron

Metron Inc. specializes in developing innovative solutions to address national security's most complex challenges. As a 100% employee-owned enterprise, Metron empowers decision-makers and operational leaders with clear, actionable insights and dependable technological solutions, from initial concept through full operational capability. www.metsci.com.

Integer Media Contact:

Paul Frommelt

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

Paul.frommelt@integer-tech.com

Metron Media Contact:

Shelby Condray

Manager Corporate Communications

metron-info@metsci.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8837bf79-638b-45b2-a801-d5ba3765bfa4