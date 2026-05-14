Gabelli 18th Annual Sports & Media Symposium Agenda Released

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli today announced the full agenda for the 18th Annual Sports & Media Symposium, taking place Thursday, June 4, 2026, at the Paley Center for Media in New York City. The symposium will bring together investors, executives, and analysts in the business of sports and media, with a full day of presentations spanning broadcasting, streaming, sports franchises, gaming, and regulatory affairs.
One-on-one meetings may also be available upon request. For those who cannot attend in person, the symposium will also be available via webcast. Investors should contact their Gabelli relationship manager for more information or visit our website.
Agenda
|7:45 AM
|Gabelli Team Intro
Hanna Howard & Alec Boccanfuso, Gabelli Funds
|8:00
|TV Bureau of Advertising (TVB)*
Brad Seitter, President & CEO
|8:30
|Gray Media, Inc. (GTN/A)
Jeff Gignac, EVP & CFO
Kevin Latek, EVP & Chief Legal & Product Officer
Alan Gould, VP Investor Relations
|9:00
|Versant Media Group, Inc. (VSNT)
Mark Lazarus, CEO
|9:30
|Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP)
Colin Reed, Executive Chairman
Patrick Moore, CEO Opry Entertainment Group
|10:00
|Media & Telecom Regulatory Expert Session
Robert McDowell, Partner, Cooley LLP & Former FCC Commissioner
|10:30
|Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST)*
Michael Biard, President & COO
Lee Ann Gliha, CFO
|11:00
|Manchester United plc (MANU)
Chris Moffatt, Group Financial Controller
Tom Packer, Head of External Reporting
|11:30
|Lionsgate Studios Corp. (LION)
Michael Burns, Chairman
Nilay Shah, EVP IR
|12:00 PM
|Lunch
|12:20
|Sports Platforms Panel
Andrea Salvato, Liberty Global Chief Development Officer
Ryan Caswell, Cannae Holdings CEO
|1:00
|Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (BATRA/K)*
Derek Schiller, President & CEO Atlanta Braves
|1:30
|The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP)
Adam Sympson, CEO
Becky Riegelsberger, Treasurer
|2:00
|Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI)*
Tony Staffieri, President & CEO
Glenn Brandt, CFO
|2:30
|DraftKings Inc. (DKNG)
Alan Ellingson, CFO
Matthew Gaudioso, IR
|3:00
|Starz Entertainment Corp. (STRZ)
Jeffery Hirsch, President & CEO
Nilay Shah, EVP IR
1x1s Only:
AMC Global Media Inc. (AMCX): Nicholas Seibert, IR
Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) Marcia Dall, CFO & Sam Ullrich, VP Investor Relations
Madison Square Garden (MSGS/E, SPHR): Ari Danes, SVP IR
Sinclair, Inc. (SBGI): Christopher King, VP IR
TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO): Seth Zaslow, SVP & Head of IR
* Indicates virtual participation
Click here to register for the 18th Annual Sports & Media Symposium or scan the QR code.
Contact
Alec Boccanfuso
Portfolio Manager
P: 914-921-8327
E: aboccanfuso@gabelli.com
Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.
Contact:
Alec Boccanfuso
(914) 921-8327
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a42761f8-fdde-4bfd-8095-0c15579eaae8