Gabelli 18th Annual Sports & Media Symposium Agenda Released

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli today announced the full agenda for the 18th Annual Sports & Media Symposium, taking place Thursday, June 4, 2026, at the Paley Center for Media in New York City. The symposium will bring together investors, executives, and analysts in the business of sports and media, with a full day of presentations spanning broadcasting, streaming, sports franchises, gaming, and regulatory affairs.

One-on-one meetings may also be available upon request. For those who cannot attend in person, the symposium will also be available via webcast. Investors should contact their Gabelli relationship manager for more information or visit our website.

Agenda

7:45 AM Gabelli Team Intro

Hanna Howard & Alec Boccanfuso, Gabelli Funds 8:00 TV Bureau of Advertising (TVB)*

Brad Seitter, President & CEO 8:30 Gray Media, Inc. (GTN/A)

Jeff Gignac, EVP & CFO

Kevin Latek, EVP & Chief Legal & Product Officer

Alan Gould, VP Investor Relations 9:00 Versant Media Group, Inc. (VSNT)

Mark Lazarus, CEO 9:30 Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP)

Colin Reed, Executive Chairman

Patrick Moore, CEO Opry Entertainment Group 10:00 Media & Telecom Regulatory Expert Session

Robert McDowell, Partner, Cooley LLP & Former FCC Commissioner 10:30 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST)*

Michael Biard, President & COO

Lee Ann Gliha, CFO 11:00 Manchester United plc (MANU)

Chris Moffatt, Group Financial Controller

Tom Packer, Head of External Reporting 11:30 Lionsgate Studios Corp. (LION)

Michael Burns, Chairman

Nilay Shah, EVP IR 12:00 PM Lunch 12:20 Sports Platforms Panel

Andrea Salvato, Liberty Global Chief Development Officer

Ryan Caswell, Cannae Holdings CEO 1:00 Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (BATRA/K)*

Derek Schiller, President & CEO Atlanta Braves 1:30 The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP)

Adam Sympson, CEO

Becky Riegelsberger, Treasurer 2:00 Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI)*

Tony Staffieri, President & CEO

Glenn Brandt, CFO 2:30 DraftKings Inc. (DKNG)

Alan Ellingson, CFO

Matthew Gaudioso, IR 3:00 Starz Entertainment Corp. (STRZ)

Jeffery Hirsch, President & CEO

Nilay Shah, EVP IR

1x1s Only:

AMC Global Media Inc. (AMCX): Nicholas Seibert, IR

Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) Marcia Dall, CFO & Sam Ullrich, VP Investor Relations

Madison Square Garden (MSGS/E, SPHR): Ari Danes, SVP IR

Sinclair, Inc. (SBGI): Christopher King, VP IR

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO): Seth Zaslow, SVP & Head of IR

* Indicates virtual participation

Click here to register for the 18th Annual Sports & Media Symposium or scan the QR code.





Contact

Alec Boccanfuso

Portfolio Manager

P: 914-921-8327

E: aboccanfuso@gabelli.com

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

Contact:

Alec Boccanfuso

(914) 921-8327

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a42761f8-fdde-4bfd-8095-0c15579eaae8