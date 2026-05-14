Exol Announces Strategic Partnership with Manhattan Associates to Unify and Transform Supply Chain Execution

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exol™ today announced a strategic partnership with Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH), the global leader in native AI-empowered supply chain commerce solutions, to utilize Manhattan Active® Warehouse Management (WM) and Manhattan Active® Transportation Management (TM) as the core execution platforms across its rapidly growing network of automated fulfillment centers.

Exol is backed by a $7.5 billion commitment from SoftBank Group and Symbotic. Exol is focused on building and operating the physical AI infrastructure of modern commerce with the mission to deliver a scalable, technology-first, AI-enabled logistics ecosystem. Enabled by its partnership with Manhattan, Exol will deliver best-in-class execution systems with advanced automation and digital intelligence.

Leveraging Manhattan’s unique and unified capabilities, Exol will deliver tightly integrated warehouse and transportation solutions essential to today's complex and fast-paced supply chains. While Manhattan Active WM will serve as the system of record for Exol’s distribution planning and execution across automated environments, Manhattan Active TM will enable Exol’s end-to-end transportation planning, optimization and visibility. With a unified supply chain execution system in a single, cloud-native platform, Exol will drive higher efficiency and impact.

“This partnership strengthens Exol’s vision of building a scalable, enterprise-grade fulfillment infrastructure,” said Ashfaque Chowdhury, CEO of Exol. “In highly automated environments, reliability and consistency of execution are non-negotiable. Manhattan Associates’ modern cloud-based platform with extensive logistics functionality and integrated AI technology makes it a natural strategic partner for Exol. Manhattan Active WM and TM platforms enable Exol to unify warehouse and transportation operations while providing the stability, flexibility, and scale needed to keep innovating as our supply chain operations evolve.”

“We’re excited to partner with Exol as they expand their fulfillment-as-a-service model across the country,” said Bob Howell, executive vice president and chief sales officer at Manhattan Associates. “Together, we share a focus on continuous innovation to drive smarter operations and better customer outcomes. We look forward to supporting Exol’s continued growth as it scales to a modern, intelligent supply chain network.”

Exol currently has a sold-out site in California, a newly opened one million square foot facility in Atlanta, and four additional multi-client sites are in development across the U.S., with planned openings over the next 12 months.

About Exol

Exol is the Robotic Logistics Platform™ — the first provider to combine world-class robotic automation, an AI-native software platform, integrated transportation, and flexible commercial terms in a single offering. Backed by a $7.5 billion commitment from SoftBank Group and Symbotic, Exol is building and operating the physical AI infrastructure of modern commerce — so that any company can access enterprise-grade fulfillment as a service. Exol’s nationwide network spans six facilities totaling six million square feet, with automated capacity across B2B, direct-to-consumer, and retail consolidation. The company’s first facility in Atlanta is now operational. To learn more, visit www.exol.com.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates is a global technology leader, providing supply chain and omnichannel commerce solutions with unmatched AI capabilities. We design, build and offer best-in-class, AI-powered, cloud-based solutions that drive resilience and efficiency for businesses. We enable enterprises to uniquely unify front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution.

Our commitment to innovation, cloud-native platform and API-first architecture create simpler experiences and faster paths to value for our customers. We empower them to preempt and react to emerging trends and global disruptions with technical expertise and operational confidence, transforming challenges into competitive advantage. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

Media Contact

media@exol.com