Onfolio to Target $5-10 Million in EBITDA Acquisitions as AI Creates New Buying Opportunities

WILMINGTON, Del., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onfolio Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONFO, ONFOW) (OTC: ONFOP) (“Onfolio” or the “Company”), an owner-operator of cash-generative online businesses, today announced that it has activated its acquisition program and will target the acquisition of between $5 million and $10 million in aggregate annual adjusted EBITDA before the end of the year. Pursuant to the acquisition program the Company will evaluate multiple cash-generative businesses across digital marketing, e-commerce, and financial media.

The Company will target acquisitions at an average multiple of approximately 2-4x trailing adjusted EBITDA, structured with upfront cash consideration and seller-financed notes with performance-based earnout provisions. The Company believes the acquisitions of such targets could approximately double the Company’s revenue run rate and would likely bring Onfolio to consistent profitability on an EBITDA and GAAP net income basis.

“Capital is available, the pipeline is full, and we are ready to move,” said Dominic Wells, Chief Executive Officer of Onfolio. “Our goal is to add $5 to $10 million in EBITDA to the portfolio before the end of the year. Based on what we’re seeing in our pipeline, we believe that’s achievable.

“We intend to acquire businesses in verticals we already operate in — marketing agencies and e-commerce brands — where we’ve already proven what our AI operating model can do to margins. We may also expand into financial media and investor services, where we see significant opportunities to build a larger, more diversified platform.

“E-commerce represents a particularly interesting opportunity right now. For the first time in years, we’re seeing margin expansion in the space as marketing costs come down due to AI efficiencies. We’ve been on the other side of this through our marketing agencies, passing those reductions on to clients. Now by acquiring eCommerce businesses, we can be on the receiving end of the same AI-driven efficiency gains.

“At 2-4x EBITDA, we believe we could buy these businesses at a fraction of what they’ll be worth under our model. We hope to announce and close a number of acquisitions throughout the remainder of this year,” concluded Wells.

ABOUT ONFOLIO HOLDINGS

Onfolio Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONFO) is an owner-operator of cash-generative online businesses. The Company acquires and operates profitable online businesses across diverse verticals, including marketing, education, and e-commerce, with a focus on sustainable cash flow and long-term value creation. The Company uses AI across its operations to improve acquired businesses, build internal tools, and develop AI-powered products.

Visit www.onfolio.com for more information.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “plans,” “explores,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continues,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to identify and complete acquisitions on acceptable terms, the Company’s ability to access its $100 million equity facility to fund proposed acquisitions, the availability of acquisition targets meeting the Company’s investment criteria, the integration of acquired businesses and retention of key personnel and customer relationships, the risk that acquired businesses may not perform in line with their historical results, the Company’s ability to realize anticipated margin improvements through its AI operating model, market conditions affecting the Company’s common stock, general economic and business conditions, those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A “Risk Factors” in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q’s; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company’s control. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

INVESTOR CONTACT

investors@onfolio.com