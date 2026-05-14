20/20 BioLabs to Attend Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference on May 20, 2026

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 20/20 BioLabs, Inc. (“20/20”) (Nasdaq: AIDX), an early market entrant in cutting-edge, AI powered laboratory-based blood tests for the early detection and prevention of cancers and chronic diseases, today announced that management will attend the upcoming Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference.

20/20 BioLabs’ Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan Cohen, will participate in one-on-one investor meetings and host a presentation from 3:15 PM ET to 3:45 PM ET in Track 1. Mr. Cohen will discuss the Company’s recently reported quarterly results, recent partnership and licensing activity, and the plans to scale the OneTest platform.

Sidoti Virtual Micro-Cap Virtual Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Format: Presentation & Virtual 1x1 Meetings

Presentation: 3:15 – 3:45 PM ET in Track 1

Webcast: Click here

Attendee: Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Cohen

Conference Website: Click here

For more information on the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Jonathan Cohen, please contact your conference representative or you may also email your request to AIDX@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 941-8235.

About 20/20 BioLabs

20/20 BioLabs, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIDX) develops and commercializes AI-powered, laboratory-based blood tests for the early detection and prevention of cancers and chronic diseases. The company offers two families of lab tests under the OneTest brand. OneTest™ for Cancer is a multi-cancer early detection, or MCED, blood test, and OneTest for Longevity, which measures inflammatory biomarkers, launched in February 2026. OneTest’s affordable, accurate, actionable tests can be conveniently accessed at home using new, upper arm collection devices that avoid painful needles. Tests are run in its College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited, Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) licensed laboratory in Gaithersburg, MD.

20/20 BioLabs’ pioneering Clinical Laboratory Innovation Accelerator, or CLIAx, is a shared CLIA laboratory for overseas diagnostics start-ups seeking to launch novel lab tests in the US without the expense of establishing and operating their own, independent lab. The Company’s legacy business also includes a pioneering field test kit for screening suspicious powders for bioterror agents known as BioCheck. For more information visit 2020biolabs.com .