20/20 BioLabs Selected by Evexia Diagnostics to Offer OneTest™ for Cancer Through Evexia Platform

Joint Release Expands 20/20 BioLabs’ Testing Solutions Across Evexia’s Network of ~40,000 Functional and Integrative Medicine Practitioners

Marks a Commercial Expansion Milestone for OneTest for Cancer Across Evexia’s National Practitioner Network

WASHINGTON, Conn. and GAITHERSBURG, Md., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 20/20 BioLabs , Inc. (Nasdaq: AIDX), an early market entrant in AI powered laboratory-based blood tests for the early detection and prevention of cancers and chronic diseases today announced that its OneTest™ for Cancer is now available through the Evexia Diagnostics platform, a leading marketplace that enables functional and integrative medicine practitioners to easily discover, order and manage advanced diagnostic testing solutions.

Through this collaboration, 20/20 BioLabs’ testing solutions will gain broader visibility and accessibility across Evexia’s network of more than 40,000 functional and integrative medicine practitioners, helping support expanded adoption among providers seeking advanced tools to better assess patient health and inform care decisions.

“Making our testing solutions available through Evexia is an important commercial step for 20/20 BioLabs,” said Jonathan Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of 20/20 BioLabs. “Evexia has built a highly efficient platform that connects innovative diagnostics companies with a large network of engaged practitioners. We believe this relationship will help broaden awareness of our offerings and support continued growth as we work to bring more data-driven health insights to providers and patients.”

Ryan Obermeier, Chief Commercial Officer at Evexia Diagnostics, added, “We are excited to introduce OneTest™ for Cancer to our growing network of specialty laboratory partners. After a thorough evaluation of available multi-cancer early detection (MCED) options, we selected OneTest for its combination of affordability and strong sensitivity for earlier-stage cancers. What truly sets this test apart is its ability to identify specific biomarkers and quantify their levels. This enables clinicians and patients to establish a personalized baseline and monitor changes over time—making OneTest a powerful tool for proactive care and long-term health tracking.”

Evexia’s platform is designed to simplify the process of identifying and ordering laboratory tests, supplements, and other health products for practitioners operating in functional and integrative medicine. By joining the platform, 20/20 BioLabs is positioned to reach a large and relevant practitioner audience through a channel that is already integrated into clinical workflows.

The companies expect the collaboration to support greater exposure for 20/20 BioLabs’ offerings while providing Evexia practitioners with access to differentiated testing solutions designed to help inform earlier and more personalized care decisions.

About Evexia Diagnostics

Evexia Diagnostics stands out in the clinical laboratory services landscape, catering primarily to the Functional and Integrative Medicine communities. Founded in 2007, Evexia offers comprehensive, cutting-edge laboratory services at unbeatable prices. Its proprietary infrastructure is designed to meet the needs of both licensed and non-licensed-to-order clinicians, delivering fast, affordable, and reliable solutions to enhance client efficiency and profitability.

About 20/20 BioLabs

20/20 BioLabs, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIDX) develops and commercializes AI-powered, laboratory-based blood tests for the early detection and prevention of cancers and chronic diseases. The Company offers two families of lab tests under the OneTest brand. OneTest™ for Cancer is a multi-cancer early detection, or MCED, blood test, and OneTest for Longevity™, which measures inflammatory biomarkers, expected to launch in the first half of 2026. OneTest’s affordable, accurate, accessible tests can be conveniently utilized at home using new, upper arm capillary collection devices that avoid painful needles. Tests are run in its College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited, Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) licensed laboratory in Gaithersburg, MD. For more information, please visit 2020biolabs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “may,” “could,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “project,” “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable expressions. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the risks described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov , including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2026, as well as in our other reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, and investors are cautioned that actual outcomes may differ materially from those anticipated.

Contacts

Evexia Diagnostics

Ryan Obermeier

+1 888-852-2723

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