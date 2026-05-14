OMG Issues RFP for TACSIT Configuration Settings and Services

BOSTON, MA, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Object Management Group® (OMG®) today announced the issuance of a new Request for Proposal (RFP) seeking specifications for a standard for Tactical Situation (TACSIT) display configuration settings and services. The RFP calls for proposals that enable a standard, reusable, and interoperable approach to specifying and configuring applications that include TACSIT displays.

TACSIT displays are a core component of modern Combat Management Systems (CMS), providing operators with geospatial awareness of the operational environment. Often implemented on top of Geographic Information System (GIS) toolkits, these displays present tracks and other entities at their correct geographic locations, overlaid on maps, with annotations and decision-support aids.

Despite broad industry agreement on the role and scope of TACSIT displays—also referred to as GeoSit or GIS displays—organizations continue to face challenges due to diverse computing platforms and incompatible display configuration mechanisms.

OMG is soliciting proposals that address these challenges by defining standards-based services that enable organizations to consistently configure and tailor TACSIT displays across systems and platforms, thereby supporting interoperable, open architectures.

“Today’s operational environments demand tactical displays that are not only powerful, but configurable, interoperable, and consistent across platforms,” said Matt Wilson, Vice President for Strategy at SimVentions and Co-chair of the C4I (Defense and Military) Domain Task Force at OMG. “This RFP is focused on establishing a standardized, reusable way to specify and manage TACSIT display configurations—giving organizations the flexibility they need while reducing integration complexity and long-term sustainment costs.”

Within the broader ecosystem of TACSIT services—including controllers, maps, geometric services, and configuration—this RFP is specifically focused on Configuration Services. These services provide the technical means to specify, store, and modify the configuration settings that determine how tactical situation information is presented to users.

Examples of configuration aspects include color schemes, geographic projections, symbology sets for displaying entities (tracks), screen placement and sizing, and related visual features.

Download the RFP and submit a Letter of Intent (LoI) by October 15, 2026. If you want to submit an Initial Submission, you must be a member of OMG at the Domain or Contributing level. The deadline for the Initial Submission is March 30, 2027. Questions and responses may be directed to rfp@omg.org.





About OMG®

The Object Management Group® (OMG®) is an international, open-membership, not-for-profit standards consortium that develops and maintains technology standards that support interoperable, open systems across industries, including defense, aerospace, healthcare, finance, and manufacturing. For more information on this RFP or OMG standards activities, visit www.omg.org. OMG is an EDM Association community.