OMG Launches Official SysML®v2 Certification Program to Accelerate Next-Generation MBSE

BOSTON, MA, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOSTON, MA – June 2, 2026 – Object Management Group® (OMG®), an EDM Association community, today launched its Systems Modeling Language™ version 2.0 (SysMLv2) Certification Program, accelerating workforce readiness for the next generation of model-based systems engineering (MBSE). As the developer and steward of the SysMLv2 specification, OMG is uniquely positioned to certify practitioners against the language its members formally defined.

The SysMLv2 certification program follows OMG's formal adoption of the SysMLv2 specification late last year — the most significant evolution of the language in nearly 20 years — and gives employers, program offices, and procurement authorities an authoritative way to verify SysMLv2 proficiency at scale. The exam was developed by a team of academic and industry subject matter experts with direct involvement in developing the SysMLv2 standard, ensuring rigorous alignment between the credential, the specification it measures, and anticipated industry trends.

SysMLv2 represents a ground-up redesign of its widely adopted predecessor, addressing long-standing limitations in precision, expressiveness, and tool interoperability that have constrained MBSE adoption. The updated standard enables more rigorous model exchange between tools, clearer specification of system behavior, and tighter integration with digital engineering workflows.

"The Systems Modeling Language Version 2 (SysMLv2) marks a critical advancement in realizing the Department's digital thread vision by enabling API-first interoperability across our engineering ecosystems. As our systems engineering workforce adopts this approach, the model user certification exam serves as a vital catalyst by providing a trusted benchmark. This certification ensures practitioners across the industrial base remain aligned and fully equipped to collaborate, driving the rapid delivery of new capabilities." -Daniel Hettema (Department of War Director of Digital Engineering, Modeling and Simulation)

“SysML v2 is a pivotal landmark for MBSE — and the skills and know-how of practitioners are how it becomes reality. At Dassault Systèmes, we’ve seen firsthand that powerful standards only reach their full potential through accredited, confident practitioners. The OMG SysML v2 Model User Certification exam does exactly that. It will empower the systems engineering community and accelerate the industry-wide transition from SysMLv1 to v2. We are proud to endorse it.”

-Gan Wang (Dassault Systèmes Vice President of Systems Engineering Ecosystem)

“The release of the SysMLv2 Model User certification exam is an important step to enable practitioners to demonstrate their readiness to be part of a SysML v2 modeling effort.”

-Sandy Friedenthal (OMG Systems Modeling Community Co-Chair)

"Innovative and next-generation MBSE can only begin to be realized once a workforce understands, applies, and eventually optimizes the standard," said Terrance Milligan, OMG Director of Certification Programs. "The launch of the SysMLv2 Model User certification exam provides the impetus for committed organizations to drive this evolution in MBSE, a trusted way to assess real proficiency against the language as defined in the OMG specification, and grants practitioners a clear path to demonstrate it."

Availability

The entry-level credential in the new exam series, the SysMLv2 Model User certification, will be available starting June 2, 2026. It recognizes individuals who can effectively understand and interpret SysMLv2 models in a systems engineering context, and is well-suited for systems engineers, system architects, project managers, analysts, and other professional stakeholders working in MBSE-driven organizations.

OMG offers a range of discounts and promotional codes for academic, INCOSE members, military, EDM Association members, and those who are currently OCSMP certified, as well as single and bulk exam voucher purchases for organizations certifying their workforce at scale. Visit the OMG Certification Exam Discounts & Promos webpage for current offers and purchasing options.

The next credential in the series, SysMLv2 Model Builder Fundamental certification, is expected release in early 2027. This exam will focus on the foundational skills required to create and develop SysMLv2 models, extending the certification path from interpretation to authorship and further accelerating the workforce capability needed for enterprise MBSE adoption.

OMG acknowledges its SysMLv2 Certification Program Sponsors: the U.S. Department of War (Diamond Sponsor), Dassault Systèmes (Platinum Sponsor), and Lockheed Martin and Sierra Nevada Corporation (Gold Sponsors).

About OMG®

The Object Management Group® (OMG®) is an international, open membership, not-for-profit technology standards consortium that develops enterprise integration standards for a wide range of technologies. OMG standards include UML®, SysML®, BPMN™, and many others that support model-based approaches across industries worldwide. OMG is an EDM Association community. For more information about SysMLv2 and OMG certification programs, visit www.omg.org.