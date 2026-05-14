CJ Biomaterials Launches New Home Compostable all-PHA Extrusion Coating Resin for Paper Food Serviceware

PHACT™ CB0504A earned TÜV AUSTRIA OK Home & Industrial Compostability and OK Marine Biodegradability certifications

Designed as a safe, biobased, compostable alternative for hot and cold paper cups, and other paper or fiber food service and packaging applications

The industry’s first extrusion coating product that combines amorphous and semi-crystalline PHA

Environmentally friendly compound leaves no persistent microplastics behind

WOBURN, Mass., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CJ Biomaterials, Inc., a division of South Korea-based CJ CheilJedang and a primary producer of polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) biopolymers, has announced the commercial availability of PHACT™ CB0504A, a new all-PHA compound for extrusion paper coatings. The new compound has secured TÜV Austria’s OK compost Home, OK compost Industrial, and OK biodegradable MARINE certifications with certification from the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI) underway. This advanced extrusion coating resin is designed as a non-toxic, biobased, compostable alternative to replace fossil-based or non-compostable coatings in hot and cold paper cups, as well as additional food service and food packaging applications.

PHACT™ CB0504A is derived from the fermentation of renewable sugars, contains no per- or polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), and leaves no persistent microplastics behind. It is the first extrusion coating to be formulated with amorphous PHA (aPHA) and semi-crystalline PHA (scPHA). CJ Biomaterials’ PHACT A1000P is the aPHA biopolymer used in the compound. It is a soft and flexible material that reduces brittleness and improves processability. The scPHA resin used in the compound is PHACT S1000P, a more rigid PHA that provides the high-heat stability needed for demanding food service applications. PHACT CB0504A runs well on lines designed for PLA extrusion coatings allowing a straightforward transition for converters looking to produce home compostable versions of the coated-paper products they develop.

"Our latest PHACT PHA grade has earned certification for both home and industrial composting, opening up end-of-life composting options for coated paper-based packaging to facilitate organics diversion across a range of scales from community programs to full commercial facilities," explains Adam Johnson, Director of Business Development and Product Strategy at CJ Biomaterials. "Beyond compostability, it also allows coated paper-based packaging to answer the growing demand for biobased materials, while delivering the liquid, oil, and grease resistance that paper needs to be a truly functional container for beverages and foods."

The PHA grades used to develop the compound are also included on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Inventory of Effective Food Contact Substances (FCS), meaning that it is approved for use in packaging materials sold in the United States that come into contact with food, including rigid and flexible packaging, serviceware and other products.

The first cups to be coated with PHACT™ CB0504A will be debuted during the upcoming THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Golf Tournament, taking place May 21-24, 2026, at the TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, demonstrating real-world use in professional sports settings.

Visit our website to learn more about our PHA compounds: https://cjbiomaterials.com/compounds, and follow CJ Biomaterials on LinkedIn.

For information on this year’s THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson PGA Golf Tournament: https://thecjcupbyronnelson.org.

About CJ BIOMATERIALS

CJ Biomaterials, a business unit of global lifestyle company CJ CheilJedang, is a leading manufacturer of polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) biopolymers. The company’s proprietary PHACT™ PHA technology transforms carbon dioxide sequestered in plant sugars into innovative biopolymers through a unique, highly efficient fermentation process that produces both amorphous and semi-crystalline PHAs. These PHAs are certified biobased, compostable in home and commercial composting conditions, and biodegradable in marine and soil environments, and do not create persistent microplastics. CJ Biomaterials partners with brands across packaging, consumer goods, food service, nonwovens, and other industries to develop new materials and applications that reduce environmental impact while meeting rigorous performance standards. With headquarters in Seoul, Korea; offices in Woburn, MA, USA, and Frankfurt, Germany; and manufacturing facilities strategically positioned to serve global markets; CJ Biomaterials is committed to scaling sustainable material solutions that accelerate the transition to a circular bioeconomy. To learn more about CJ Biomaterials visit cjbiomaterials.com.

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