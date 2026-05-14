Pacvue Launches MCP Server, Making Commerce Media Data Accessible Across Enterprise AI Tools

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacvue announced today the launch of its MCP server, embracing emerging open standards that will help enterprise teams seamlessly connect commerce media data with AI tools like ChatGPT, Copilot, Gemini, and Claude. MCP (Model Context Protocol) is a protocol — an open standard originally developed by Anthropic that defines how AI models communicate with external tools and data sources. Launching MCP means Pacvue's existing platform has been built to be MCP-compatible, so AI agents can connect to it natively using the protocol.

Enterprise AI adoption has accelerated quickly, with commerce media teams increasingly using AI tools for analysis, reporting, and decision-making. Yet for many teams, the reporting work that feeds into those workflows still requires navigating separate platforms, configuring reports, and manually exporting files. As enterprise AI stacks take shape, the expectation is straightforward: data should be reachable wherever workflows happen.

Report MCP, the first capability available through Pacvue’s MCP server, enables brands and agencies to pull Pacvue advertising reports directly from the AI tools they already use, through simple plain-language requests.

“The way enterprise teams work is changing. AI tools are becoming a primary surface for analysis, decision-making, and execution, which means commerce media data needs to be accessible where those teams already operate,” said Sunava Dutta, Chief Product Officer at Pacvue. “Pacvue’s MCP server, based on the Model Context Protocol, creates a secure way for AI assistants and enterprise workflows to interact with commerce media reporting data. Report MCP is an important foundation for a broader roadmap that will expand how AI connects to commerce media intelligence and execution.”

Report MCP is built on Pacvue’s existing reporting infrastructure, which means the report types, permissions, and data access teams rely on today are already there, with no new reports to build and no separate access to configure. It connects to the full set of platforms available through Pacvue’s My Report engine – including Amazon, Walmart, Instacart, Kroger, Target, Sam’s Club, Chewy, DoorDash, eBay, Bol, Mercado Libre, Criteo, and Citrus – with new platforms and report fields picked up automatically as they are added to Pacvue. Teams request the data they need in plain language and receive results as a formatted report, delivered directly in the AI tool where they are already working. The result is faster access to the data that drives decisions, without the overhead of switching platforms or rebuilding workflows from scratch.

With Pacvue’s MCP server, brands and agencies can:

Get exactly the data they need using simple plain-language requests without manually configuring reports and receive a formatted CSV or Excel file in return.

Access data across more than a dozen retail media networks today, with coverage that expands automatically as new platforms are added.

Pull the report types that drive day-to-day work – like campaign performance, keywords and search terms, share of voice, inventory, and more – and get results delivered directly in their preferred AI tool.

Connect from Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor, VS Code, or any MCP-compatible client, with the option to build internal agent integrations using the same endpoint.

Report MCP is generally available now, with additional Pacvue MCP capabilities already in development.

The launch of Pacvue’s MCP capabilities reflects a broader commitment to open, connected commerce media infrastructure. As enterprise teams build more sophisticated AI workflows, Pacvue is focused on ensuring commerce media data and execution capabilities are not only part of that ecosystem, but are accessible, trustworthy, and built for scale.

To learn more or request a demo, visit https://pacvue.com/.

About Pacvue

Pacvue is the only AI-Powered Commerce Media OS that seamlessly unifies retail media, commerce management, and advanced measurement to power growth across 100+ global marketplaces—including Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Instacart. Fueled by industry-leading AI technology, real-time data, and actionable insights, Pacvue’s first-to-market platform enables over 70,000 brands and agencies to maximize advertising performance, increase profitability, drive incrementality, capture market share, and expand their reach throughout the commerce universe—all from a single mission control. As of 2025, Pacvue powers 12% of total retail media ad spend worldwide. Leveraging the combined strengths of Pacvue’s enterprise suite and Helium 10’s SMB solutions, Pacvue delivers the industry’s most comprehensive platform for businesses of all sizes. Founded in 2018, Pacvue is building the future of connected commerce with a global presence spanning Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Washington D.C., London, Shanghai, and Tokyo. Discover more at pacvue.com.

Media Contact

Chelsea Suls

Pacvue

press@pacvue.com