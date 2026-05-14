ELB Learning Launches Public Sector Team to Accelerate Workforce Readiness through Learning and Development

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELB Learning , a trusted workforce development partner to enterprises and the public sector, today announced a dedicated team focused on helping government agencies, nonprofits, higher education institutions, and emergency services teams strengthen workforce readiness and improve mission outcomes. The team is led by veteran public sector executive and leadership development expert Ray Resendez IV, who brings extensive experience across complex, high-stakes environments, including the US Army.

“For organizations serving the public, the stakes are high and the margin for error is low, which makes workforce readiness more critical than ever,” said Resendez, Senior Vice President of Public Solutions at ELB Learning. “Whether it’s driving AI transformation across the organization or responding to high-pressure situations, training must prepare people to act quickly and decisively. ELB’s Public Sector team will help build that capability with confidence.”

ELB already partners with a range of federal agencies and nonprofits including the American Red Cross, Defense Acquisition University , Federal Bureau of Investigation, Goodwill Industries International, Internal Revenue Service, NASA, Special Olympics, US Air Force, US Army, and US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

ELB’s Public Sector Team supports the learning and development needs of high-touch, high-need teams through:

Technology & Products – Tools like Lectora , the public sector’s preferred course authoring tool, and Rehearsal , a scenario-based training platform, enable agencies to rapidly develop, deliver, and standardize training experiences in highly secure environments.

, the public sector’s preferred course authoring tool, and , a scenario-based training platform, enable agencies to rapidly develop, deliver, and standardize training experiences in highly secure environments. Learning Creation Services – Building capability starts with building experiences around critical areas like AI and Digital Skills, Crisis Management and Disaster Preparedness, Cybersecurity and Awareness, and Leadership Development. ELB’s immersive learning experiences prepare employees to perform in real-world environments.

Transformation Services – By aligning learning strategies to mission outcomes, ELB helps agencies and teams achieve measurable impact and sustain long-term workforce transformation.



The team will participate in Special Operations Forces Week 2026 (May 18-21, Tampa). ELB is also launching the Mission-Ready Learning podcast, hosted by Resendez, featuring leaders responsible for delivering outcomes in their organizations.

Learn more about the podcast here .

About ELB Learning

ELB Learning is a strategic workforce performance partner to 80% of the Fortune 100. The Company helps organizations elevate performance through tailored learning solutions, innovative technology, and deep domain expertise. ELB integrates learning creation services, scalable, AI-enabled technology, embedded talent, and transformation services to solve complex business challenges and deliver measurable impact. By aligning learning directly to business outcomes—including growth, efficiency, and risk mitigation—ELB ensures every solution is built to help people do their jobs better. To learn more, visit elblearning.com .

Media Contact:

Madelyn Jones

Carve Communications

madelyn@carvecomms.com