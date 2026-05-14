Guaranteed Rate Affinity’s Bob Bachman Launches The Bachman Team

CHICAGO, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guaranteed Rate Affinity, a leading mortgage provider offering unparalleled lending services, today announced that Bob Bachman, vice president of mortgage lending, has launched The Bachman Team, marking a new chapter in his 24-year mortgage career and continued growth with the company.

Bachman joined Guaranteed Rate Affinity one year ago, drawn by the company’s marketing and technology tools that help loan officers stay connected with past clients and build stronger relationships with real estate professionals. Since joining, he has continued to grow his business across Los Gatos, Santa Clara County and the greater San Jose area, where he is recognized as one of the region’s leading loan specialists.

The launch of The Bachman Team gives Bachman a broader platform to serve clients while reintroducing his business to the local market. The team will focus on helping a wide range of borrowers, including move-up buyers, first-time homebuyers and clients navigating “buy before you sell” scenarios.

Bachman has built his career on helping clients navigate the lending process with clarity and confidence. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Washington, a background that informs his analytical and problem-solving approach to mortgage lending.

“The Bachman Team is about giving clients more support while keeping the same hands-on service they expect from me,” said Bachman. “I’m grateful for the clients and referral partners who have trusted me throughout my career, and this next step is a way to build on those relationships. Whether someone is buying their first home, moving up or trying to buy before they sell, our goal is to help them understand their options, move through the process clearly and make confident decisions.”

Bachman has received President’s Club recognition for more than a decade and was named to Scotsman Guide’s 2026 Top Originators list. His continued growth demonstrates the opportunity for loan officers to expand their businesses at Guaranteed Rate Affinity.

“Bob has built a strong business by staying close to his clients, his referral partners and the local market,” said Scott Throneberry, EVP, Western Sales at Guaranteed Rate Affinity. “The launch of The Bachman Team gives him more room to grow while bringing added support to the borrowers and agents who rely on him.”

About Guaranteed Rate Affinity

Guaranteed Rate Affinity is a joint venture between Guaranteed Rate, Inc. and Anywhere Integrated Services, LLC dba CIH Integrated Services. The innovative JV has funded over $100 billion in loans since its inception. Guaranteed Rate Affinity originates and markets its mortgage lending services to Anywhere Real Estate, Inc. a subsidiary of Compass, Inc. (d/b/a Compass International Holdings) (CIH) (NYSE: COMP), real estate, brokerage, and relocation subsidiaries. CIH owns some of the industry's most recognized and respected real estate brands.

Guaranteed Rate Affinity provides unmatched support to CIH brokers coast-to-coast, ensuring their customers receive fast pre-approvals, appraisals, and loan closings, creating the ability for buyers to move quickly and confidently when purchasing homes in today's competitive market. The company also provides the same services to the public and other real estate brokerage and relocation companies across the country—helping employers improve their employees' relocation experience by prioritizing customer service, digital mortgage ease, and competitive rates.

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Disclosures: Guaranteed Rate, Inc. owns a controlling 50.1% stake in Guaranteed Rate Affinity, and CIH owns 49.9%. Applicant subject to credit and underwriting approval. Not all applicants will be approved for financing. Receipt of application does not represent an approval for financing or interest rate guarantee. Refinancing your mortgage may increase costs over the term of your loan. Restrictions may apply.

Guaranteed Rate Affinity has no affiliation with the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, the US Department of Veterans Affairs, the US Department of Agriculture or any other government agency.