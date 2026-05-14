Xometry Streamlines Data Center Supply Chain, Offering Single-Platform Sourcing for Critical Infrastructure Components

NORTH BETHSEDA, Md., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry , Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR), the global AI-native marketplace connecting buyers and suppliers of custom manufacturing, is addressing critical bottlenecks in the data center industry by providing scalable, precision-machined, and molded components essential for future growth. With global data center capacity expected to double by 2030, nearly $3 trillion [1] in infrastructure investment is creating an unprecedented demand for custom-engineered components. Xometry – who already works with hundreds of data center OEMs, including the industry's top suppliers – is uniquely positioned to meet this demand through a vetted global supplier network and 20+ manufacturing processes, including high-performance CNC machining, precision sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, and additive manufacturing.

Precision Components for Power, Cooling, and Enclosures

Data centers require high-durability, tight-tolerance components across every system – from power distribution and liquid cooling to structural enclosures and cable management. Xometry's marketplace and network of partners deliver the technical precision these systems demand, at the speed and scale modern deployment programs require.

CNC machining handles thermally and electrically conductive metal components. Sheet metal fabrication supports enclosures, racks, and structural assemblies. Injection molding enables high-volume plastic parts built to demanding material and performance specifications. And additive manufacturing accelerates prototyping and short production runs when speed to design validation matters most.

One Platform Built for Infrastructure Scale

As deployment timelines compress and design standardization accelerates across sites, data center operators need a manufacturing partner that can deliver high-volume, repeatable parts with full supply chain visibility. Xometry's suite of solutions is purpose-built for those needs:

Multi-Process Sourcing: Every component for a data center's physical infrastructure, sourced on one platform.

Every component for a data center's physical infrastructure, sourced on one platform. Production Scalability: On-demand capacity spanning 20+ processes via a global network of manufacturing partners.

On-demand capacity spanning 20+ processes via a global network of manufacturing partners. Instant Quoting: Real-time pricing and lead times to move from design to production faster.

Real-time pricing and lead times to move from design to production faster. Supply Chain Oversight: Consistent quality standards and documentation across hardware assembly.

Consistent quality standards and documentation across hardware assembly. Project Management & Workflow Automation: Orders, approvals, and team collaboration synced directly with procurement systems like SAP Ariba, Coupa, and Microsoft Dynamics.

Orders, approvals, and team collaboration synced directly with procurement systems like SAP Ariba, Coupa, and Microsoft Dynamics. Centralized Compliance: Material traceability and certified quality, backed by Xometry's production standards.

“The traditional manufacturing procurement process is struggling to keep pace with the growth in AI infrastructure. Xometry closes that gap, giving engineers and procurement teams a single platform to source, qualify, and scale every component their build requires, with the compliance documentation and supply chain visibility that programs demand," said Sanjeev Singh Sahni, President at Xometry . "Our multi-process capabilities have evolved rapidly to keep pace with infrastructure demands, delivering the speed, precision, and scalability required to produce high-performance components at the volume data centers need.”

Learn more at xometry.com .

Footnote

[1] Global data center capacity stats from the JLL 2026 Global Data Center Outlook .

About Xometry

Xometry’s (NASDAQ: XMTR) AI-native marketplace , popular Thomasnet ® industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their businesses and streamlines the procurement process for buyers through real-time pricing and lead time data. Learn more at xometry.com or follow Xometry on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Lauran Cacciatori

VP Communications

773-610-0806

lauran.cacciatori@xometry.com