Site Impact Appoints Ron Merritt as Chief Revenue Officer to Fuel Next Phase of Growth

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Site Impact , a MarTech leader redefining how brands connect with consumers through advanced data, identity resolution and multi-channel digital marketing, has named Ron Merritt as Chief Revenue Officer, tapping one of the industry’s most decorated revenue leaders to drive its next phase of expansion. Merritt takes over revenue strategy, sales and commercial execution as Site Impact sharpens its go-to-market playbook and expands customer relationships.

Merritt joins Site Impact at a pivotal stage of growth, bringing a track record built across high-growth startups, private equity-backed companies and established media organizations. At Site Impact, he’ll rebuild the revenue engine, expand customer relationships and open new fronts across media, agency and brand partners.

“Ron understands the media business from the inside,” said Jennifer Gressman, CEO of Site Impact. “He understands the partners we serve, the pressures they face and how to win in this market. We didn’t bring Ron in just to manage what we’ve built, but to help us move faster, compete harder and take more of the opportunity in front of us.”

Merritt brings more than 20 years of experience leading sales, service and revenue teams across media, SaaS and marketing technology companies. Before joining Site Impact, he served as CRO for Hearst CT Media Group, Local Edge and Albany Times Union, becoming the only Hearst CRO responsible for multiple business units. In 2024, Merritt was named Gong’s CRO of the Year for operational excellence. Earlier in his career, he helped scale Townsquare Interactive and was an early leader at Yodle, where he helped build multiple sales channels before the company’s $340 million acquisition by Web.com.

“I’ve spent my career building revenue teams that are disciplined, accountable and built to win,” said Merritt. “Site Impact has the data, the technology and the customer base. My job is to turn that foundation into market share.”

With Merritt leading revenue, Site Impact is turning surging demand for data-driven marketing into a bigger footprint across media and agency partners.

About Site Impact

Site Impact is a leading MarTech company helping brands reach the right consumers through advanced data, identity resolution and multi-channel digital marketing. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida, Site Impact combines a proprietary identity graph and real-time analytics to help marketers target with precision, optimize faster and scale campaigns with transparency.

Site Impact supports clients of all sizes, from Fortune 500 enterprises to fast-growing local businesses, as well as agencies that rely on its private label solutions. The company is recognized as one of Florida Trend’s Best Companies to Work For and a seven-time Sun Sentinel Top Workplace.

To learn more about Site Impact, visit the company's website and follow them on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , and YouTube .

Contacts

Media Contact

Idea Grove, on behalf of Site Impact

siteimpact@ideagrove.com

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