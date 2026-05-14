Headway Introduces Structured No-Deposit Bonus Program for New Users

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Headway, an online brokerage platform, has announced the launch of a new no deposit bonus program designed to provide users with access to financial markets under predefined conditions. The initiative introduces a structured onboarding mechanism that enables eligible participants to engage with multiple asset classes without an initial deposit.

The program provides participants with access to up to $150 in bonus funds, subject to meeting specific trading activity criteria within a defined period. Users may receive incremental rewards over seven days by completing daily trading requirements, including minimum trade volumes and price movement thresholds. Additional tasks may contribute to the total bonus allocation.

The program is structured to expose participants to different asset classes on a rotating schedule. These include foreign exchange instruments, equities, commodities such as metals and oil, and digital or synthetic instruments, each assigned to specific days during the program period.

According to the company, the initiative is intended to support user familiarity with platform functionality and market conditions. Trading activity under the program is conducted using bonus funds, with no requirement for an initial deposit during the participation phase.

Following completion of the program, participants may become eligible to withdraw a portion of generated profits, subject to platform-defined conditions. The initial withdrawal amount is determined through an internal allocation mechanism, while additional trading activity on a standard account may be required to unlock the full amount.

The company stated that full terms, eligibility requirements, and conditions related to withdrawals and participation are available on its official website and mobile application.

About Headway

Headway is an international brokerage platform offering access to over 500 trading instruments across multiple asset classes. The company provides a range of account types and trading conditions, including micro-lot trading, swap-free accounts, and variable leverage options. Additional information is available at Headway official website.

Contact

PR Manager

Anna Semenova

Headway

pr@hw.site

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/83ddb675-3c9b-4c80-8ddd-204ac4e406bb