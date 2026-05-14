LG Electronics USA Launches DVLED Installation Service

News Summary

LG Electronics USA has launched LG PRO Services, a new offering within its LG PRO partner program, debuting with installation services for its Direct View LED (DVLED) portfolio.

LG PRO Services – DVLED Installation provides manufacturer-backed installation services that streamline deployments, mitigate risk and help resellers and integrators scale projects more efficiently.

LG technical experts provide end-to-end professional coordination and standardized execution, giving partners greater confidence in successful outcomes while strengthening customer relationships.

The launch reflects LG’s broader strategy to expand beyond hardware into a full-service ecosystem, positioning the company as both a technology provider and a services partner in the growing DVLED market.





LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LG Electronics USA ’s commercial display division has launched a new installation service for LG’s popular Direct View LED (DVLED) portfolio. The first offering in the new LG PRO Services program, the installation service covers fixed-price All-in-One DVLED models and scalable cabinet-based indoor DVLED solutions. As customer expectations evolve toward full-service ecosystems, LG is extending its role beyond hardware to help partners more confidently plan, deploy and scale display projects.

The launch marks a strategic expansion of the LG PRO partner program, adding new capabilities that strengthen existing reseller and integrator partner offerings. LG PRO Services – DVLED Installation is designed to ensure confidence in deployments and reduce complexity for partners, while allowing them to protect margins, maintain customer relationships and focus on broader project scopes such as audio, control and integration.

“At LG, we are transforming the way we deliver value to our customers by moving beyond primarily hardware to solutions and services that augment our partner capabilities, simplify deployments and enhance customer outcomes,” said James Pfenning, senior director of B2B Technical Sales & Services, LG Electronics USA. “Customers aren’t just looking for installation support. They want a trusted partner who can ensure the success of DVLED projects of any size, from start to finish. Together with our partners, we’re proud to bring this offering to market.”

The LG PRO Services – DVLED Installation program builds on LG’s existing field engineering support installation consultation service, which, since its introduction four years ago, has provided on-site oversight, mount and inventory verification and best-practice guidance to help partners avoid product damage and ensure quality outcomes.

With the addition of direct installation capabilities, LG now offers a higher level of engagement, according to Pfenning. “Integrators and end-users will gain confidence through manufacturer-backed deployments, with consistent and professional results,” he said. “By combining LG product expertise with standardized installation execution, we’re helping customers and partners streamline deployments ranging from single-site installations to larger rollouts.”

LG PRO Services – DVLED Installation introduces simple, fixed-priced installation for popular All-In-One DVLED models, plus installation for indoor DVLED projects of varying scale and complexities. Regardless of project type, the intent is to streamline purchasing and implementation processes. Scope-of-work documentation will clearly define LG’s responsibilities, such as mount, cabinet and module installation, and controller programming, alongside those of the integrator, such as site readiness, power, data and sources.

Designed for resellers, integrators, AV consultants, specifiers and end users alike, LG PRO Services – DVLED Installation helps ensure deployments align with LG standards for quality, performance and execution while providing customers with added confidence throughout the installation process.

For more information on LG PRO Services – DVLED Installation, click here . For images, click here .

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA serves commercial display customers in the U.S. lodging and hospitality, digital signage, systems integration, healthcare, education, government and industrial markets. Based in Lincolnshire, Ill., with its dedicated engineering and customer support team, LG’s U.S. Media Entertainment Solution B2B division delivers business-to-business technology solutions tailored to the particular needs of business environments. Eleven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year LG Electronics USA Inc., headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a leading smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion from consumer electronics, home appliances, HVAC solutions and vehicle components. For more information, please visit www.LGSolutions.com . Stay up to date with @LGforBusinessUSA on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook and YouTube .

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA

Kim Regillio

+1 815 355 0509

kim.regillio@lge.com

Molly Leahy

lgelectronicspr@walkersands.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5d98ec25-a5f6-4b90-b0e7-1a3e827a7064