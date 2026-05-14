IntusCare’s Purpose-Built EMR Platform Expands to 33 PACE Programs Across 16 States in First Year

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, IntusCare – a technology leader in the PACE market –announced the one-year anniversary of CareHub EMR ’s launch and celebrates that CareHub now supports 33 PACE programs across 16 states, signaling growing demand for technology built specifically for the unique needs of Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). Today, the electronic medical record and practice management platform supports more than 5,000 total unique users and nearly 12,000 participants, with at least 25 additional programs expected to go live in 2026 and 2027.

CareHub is part of IntusCare’s broader ecosystem of purpose-built PACE technology and services solutions—spanning risk adjustment, population health, utilization management, and compliance— which collectively support more than 70 PACE programs nationwide.

Today’s milestone reflects a broader shift across the PACE market as organizations move away from legacy systems that are outdated or not designed for value-based elder care. Rather than forcing PACE organizations to adapt to generic healthcare software, CareHub was designed specifically around how PACE teams operate. The platform supports interdisciplinary workflows, embeds compliance requirements directly into day-to-day operations, integrates with critical pharmacy, TPA and clinical partners, and provides organizations with a long-term technology partner focused on continuous innovation and support that will allow them to scale with confidence.

“CareHub’s first anniversary represents an important milestone not just for IntusCare, but for the growing momentum behind innovative, purpose-built technology in PACE,” said Robbie Felton, CEO and co-founder of IntusCare. “Over the last year, we’ve seen strong validation that organizations are looking for modern solutions designed specifically around the realities of PACE care delivery and operations, and we’re proud to be building that future alongside our partners.”

PACE Organization of Rhode Island (PACE-RI) was the first organization to implement CareHub in May 2025 and remains a key innovation partner as IntusCare continues evolving the platform.

“It has been one year since we implemented CareHub and this is a moment worth celebrating,” said Liz Boucher, Chief of Organizational Performance for PACE Organization of Rhode Island. “Together with IntusCare, we have learned a lot, reimagined workflows and made some significant system enhancements.”

“We are immensely grateful to PACE-RI for being a true founding partner” said Evan Jackson, CRO and co-founder of IntusCare. “Their candid feedback and commitment to innovation have helped to shape CareHub from day one.”

In its first year, CareHub has delivered measurable operational improvements for PACE organizations, helping care teams reduce administrative burden, improve coordination efficiency and spend more time focused on participant care. To date, IDT teams have completed 9,001 care plans and 9,050 assessments in CareHub, while tracking 182,650 services —highlighting CareHub’s growing role in helping PACE organizations operate more efficiently while delivering high-quality coordinated care.

IntusCare has continued evolving CareHub based on direct customer feedback and the operational realities facing PACE organizations. Key enhancements introduced in year one include a service tracking module that helps organizations manage the full lifecycle of service orders, improvements to interdisciplinary team documentation workflows, updates to help organizations prepare for the 2026 CMS PACE Audit Protocol, integration with IntusCare’s IRIS risk adjustment tools, and expanded configurability across critical workflows.

“We appreciate how IntusCare is always eager to hear feedback and quick to respond to changing needs,” added Angela Flynn, Senior Director of Nursing and Home Care for PACE Organization of Rhode Island. “To that point, we look forward to the upcoming release of a new scheduling and service tracking module.”

As IntusCare enters CareHub’s second year, the company plans to focus on platform unification, user experience improvements, and broader access to actionable data through the upcoming general release of DataHub. These efforts are designed to help PACE organizations simplify fragmented technology stacks and better prepare for continued growth.