National Advertising Division Finds Certain TerpLoc® Cannabis Packaging Claims Supported; Recommended Grove Bags Modify or Discontinue Others

New York, NY, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a challenge brought by Calyx Containers, LLC, BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division recommended that Kinzie Advanced Polymers, LLC, d/b/a Grove Bags, modify certain express and implied claims for its TerpLoc® cannabis storage products.

Calyx Containers and Grove Bags compete in the cannabis packaging industry offering specialized, high-performance storage solutions designed to preserve product quality. At issue for the National Advertising Division (NAD) were advertising claims across multiple media channels related to humidity control, weight retention, and terpene preservation for Grove Bags’ TerpLoc® cannabis curing and storage products.

NAD found that Grove Bags’ internal testing and independent third-party studies provided a reasonable basis for claims that TerpLoc® packaging functions as an effective passive modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) system that maintains moisture stability and preserves cannabinoids and terpenes better than conventional storage methods when following product use instructions.

However, NAD determined that the moisture stability and terpene preservation claims are expressly dependent on specific conditions of use and found that the evidence does not directly establish that TerpLoc® packaging consistently maintains a precise relative humidity range of 58–62% under all conditions.

NAD recommended that Grove Bags modify its advertising to clearly and conspicuously disclose the conditions under which the claimed results can be achieved and to avoid language suggesting guaranteed or universal performance.

NAD also determined that the ads, in context, do not reasonably convey the challenged implied message that Grove Bags regulate the relative humidity to the claimed level, no matter the level of moisture of the product when placed in the bag.

NAD found that the product’s instructions for use are material terms that must be clearly and conspicuously disclosed in close proximity to the performance claims. NAD found that the challenged claims without qualification, that the bags will “create” a specific microclimate to achieve the advertised relative humidity (RH) or that the bags “ensure” weight retention and terpene preservation, were not supported.

During the proceeding, Grove Bags voluntarily discontinued claims related to mold prevention. These claims will be treated for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended they be discontinued.

In its advertising statement, Grove Bags stated, “it will comply with NAD’s recommendations.”

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About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, promote fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. The National Advertising Division reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and promoting fair competition for business.