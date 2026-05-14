Crosslist Unveils Report on the Growing Importance of Multi-Platform Selling in Ecommerce

Kortrijk, WEST FLANDERS, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crosslist, a cross-listing software platform for online sellers, today unveiled a new report highlighting the growing importance of multi-platform selling strategies as consumer shopping behavior continues evolving across ecommerce marketplaces. The report examines how sellers are adapting to increased cross-platform browsing, changing purchasing patterns, and the operational risks associated with relying on a single sales channel.

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In the evolving landscape of e-commerce, the traditional approach of relying on a single platform is increasingly seen as insufficient. Consumers today exhibit a more dynamic shopping behavior, moving fluidly between various sites, comparing options, and taking their time to make purchasing decisions. This shift necessitates a broader presence across multiple platforms to capture potential sales opportunities.

Historically, e-commerce businesses focused on establishing a strong presence on one platform, driving all traffic through it. However, this strategy now appears limited as consumer habits have changed. Shoppers are more informed, cautious, and deliberate, often engaging with multiple platforms before making a purchase. This behavior underscores the importance of multi-platform selling as a core component of modern ecommerce strategy.

"The way people shop has fundamentally changed," says Gilles Couvreur, CEO of Crosslist®. "Consumers are no longer confined to a single platform. They explore, compare, and make decisions based on a variety of factors. To succeed, sellers must meet them where they are, across multiple platforms."

Single-channel strategies pose significant risks, primarily due to the lack of control over platform-specific changes that can impact visibility and sales. Additionally, each platform caters to different audiences and shopping habits, limiting exposure when confined to one.

The rise of multi-platform selling strategies offers a solution. By cross-listing products, sellers can maintain a presence across various platforms, increasing visibility and sales potential. This approach allows products to be seen by a wider audience, reducing dependency on any single platform and mitigating risks associated with platform-specific changes.

Integrations play a crucial role in managing multi-platform operations efficiently. They automate the synchronization of listings and inventory across platforms, reducing manual errors and freeing up time for sellers to focus on strategic growth. For instance, an integration between Shopify and eBay ensures that inventory updates automatically, preventing overselling and maintaining consistency.

As e-commerce continues to evolve, multi-platform selling is becoming a standard practice rather than a trend. It offers sellers the opportunity to reach more customers, diversify their sales channels, and build a more resilient business model. By starting small and gradually expanding their platform presence, sellers can adapt to this new e-commerce reality and achieve sustainable growth.

Re-listing on Shopify via Crosslist®

About Crosslist

Crosslist® is a software tool for online sellers that lets them create a product listing once and automatically publish it across 11+ marketplaces (like eBay, Poshmark, Etsy, etc.), aiming to increase sales by reaching more buyers with minimal extra work. It emphasizes speed and efficiency through AI features that generate listings, suggest prices, and enhance photos, while also offering bulk posting, inventory syncing, and centralized management from one dashboard. Overall, Crosslist® positions itself as a time-saving, sales-boosting “cross-listing” platform that helps resellers scale their business by simplifying multi-platform selling.

Press Inquiries

Gilles Couvreur

gilles.couvreur [at] crosslist.com

https://crosslist.com/

Doorniksesteenweg 61/0022, 8500 Kortrijk, Belgium