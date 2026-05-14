Award-Winning Film ‘An Inconvenient Study’ Being Blocked By Verizon

AUSTIN, Texas, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) is investigating mounting reports from Verizon customers who say they are unable to access the website for the film An Inconvenient Study, raising serious concerns about potential censorship and interference with access to lawful online information.

According to reports received by ICAN, Verizon users attempting to access AnInconvenientStudy.com and related pages encounter an error message stating “server cannot be found,” which prevents them from accessing the site and viewing the film.

The reported access issues come as An Inconvenient Study continues to draw widespread public attention and debate following its viral global premiere. The award-winning film, produced by ICAN and Emmy Award-winning journalist Del Bigtree, examines vaccine safety, scientific transparency, and hidden-camera footage discussing an unpublished vaccinated-versus-unvaccinated study conducted within the Henry Ford Health System.

Since its release, the film has been viewed by millions worldwide and has sparked intense public discussion surrounding the need for independent research, open scientific debate, and informed consent in public health policy.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever heard of an internet provider blocking a professional website,” said Del Bigtree, CEO of ICAN and Executive Producer of An Inconvenient Study.

ICAN is currently gathering documentation from affected users, including screenshots, device information, browser data, and account details, to determine the scope and nature of the issue. To submit a report, please text “Verizon” to 72022, or visit https://bit.ly/VerizonAIS .

The organization is also evaluating whether these reported disruptions may implicate consumer protection concerns, discriminatory treatment of lawful content, or other legal and regulatory issues.

“We all use the internet to do research. If an internet provider is limiting our research capabilities by censoring websites, we as consumers need to know that,” said Bigtree.

About ICAN

Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to investigating and exposing corruption in science and medicine, educating the public on informed consent, and advocating for transparency and accountability in public health policy.

Full Film and Copy of the Study: https://www.aninconvenientstudy.com/

For Criticism and Responses: https://www.aninconvenientstudy.com/criticisms

Media Contact

Vince Kershner

press@icandecide.org

512-522-8739

https://www.aninconvenientstudy.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a54a2267-559c-40aa-a5c4-a3f643889edf