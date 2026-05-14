Blank Rome Expands Construction, Infrastructure, and Energy Capabilities with Partner Justin N. Leonelli in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Justin N. Leonelli has joined the firm as a partner in the Business Litigation group and the Energy industry team in the Pittsburgh office. A highly regarded construction, infrastructure, and energy practitioner, Justin advises clients across the full lifecycle of complex construction and energy projects, bringing continuity from contract negotiation through execution and, when necessary, dispute resolution. Justin joins Blank Rome from K&L Gates, reuniting with former colleagues Robert P. Zinn, Megan A. Wotherspoon, and Rachel Cheasty Sanders, who joined earlier this year.

“Our Pittsburgh office has experienced strategic growth in the first half of this year and we are thrilled to continue that momentum with Justin joining the team,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome’s Chair and Managing Partner. “Justin brings a unique combination of transactional and litigation experience across construction, infrastructure, and energy, three areas where our clients are seeing significant activity and increasingly complex challenges. He understands how these projects are structured from the ground up and how to protect clients’ interests when disputes arise. That kind of versatility is exactly what the market demands, and it strengthens our platform in Pittsburgh and across the firm. We’re excited to welcome him to Blank Rome.”

Justin brings to Blank Rome a sophisticated and broad-based construction and infrastructure practice. On the transactional side, he drafts and negotiates construction and project agreements across a range of formats, including engineering, procurement, and construction (“EPC”) contracts; design-build agreements; American Institute of Architects (“AIA”) and Design-Build Institute of America (“DBIA”) forms; engineering and design-professional agreements; and supply and manufacturing agreements, with a focus on strategic risk allocation at the contracting stage to help clients mitigate downstream disputes. On the dispute resolution side, he represents clients in complex construction and infrastructure disputes in litigation and arbitration, including international arbitration, handling delay and disruption claims, defect claims, change order disputes, differing site condition claims, and related issues.

Justin regularly represents owners, contractors, developers, manufacturers, and design professionals on both public and private projects across an array of industries. His experience includes significant manufacturing and supply‑chain matters, as well as energy projects spanning power plants, pipelines, oil refineries, natural gas transmission facilities, solar and wind farms (onshore and offshore), battery storage facilities, and mining operations. His broader project portfolio encompasses civil and manufacturing work, including transportation infrastructure (rail, road, and aviation), steel manufacturing mills, rubber and chemical production facilities, and food production facilities. He also advises on commercial development projects ranging from luxury residential developments and commercial office buildings to university facilities and storage facilities. In addition to his construction practice, Justin handles general commercial litigation matters.

“Justin is an exceptional addition to our Pittsburgh office and national Business Litigation group and brings unique perspectives to our Energy industry team,” said Jayme L. Butcher, partner and co-chair of the Business Litigation group. “He understands how early contracting decisions and issues that arise during project execution can materially affect cost, risk allocation, and outcomes down the line. He brings a highly collaborative approach across practice areas and industry teams and a strong focus on practical solutions, which makes him a natural fit for our Business Litigation team and an immediate asset to clients navigating sophisticated projects.”

“What drew me to Blank Rome is the strength of its platform in the energy, infrastructure, and development sectors, areas where I have focused my practice,” said Justin. “The firm’s strategic investment in these capabilities creates meaningful opportunities to support clients across the full lifecycle of complex projects, and I look forward to helping further build out the firm’s construction and infrastructure capabilities while continuing to strengthen my client relationships.”

Justin serves as Regional Director of the Society of Construction Law for North America. A frequent speaker at industry programs, he has addressed topics including design-build risk allocation, tariff impacts on construction projects, international arbitration, and legal ethics before groups including Strafford Publications and the Energy & Mineral Law Foundation.

He earned his J.D. and B.A. from Duquesne University. Justin is admitted to practice in Pennsylvania and before the United States District Courts for the Middle and Western Districts of Pennsylvania.

About Blank Rome

Blank Rome is an Am Law 100 firm with 16 offices and 800 attorneys and principals who provide comprehensive legal and advocacy services to clients operating in the United States and around the world. Our professionals have built a reputation for leading knowledge and experience across a spectrum of industries and are recognized for their commitment to pro bono work in their communities. For more information, please visit blankrome.com.

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