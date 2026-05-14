Sachem Capital Announces Update to First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

BRANDFORD, Conn., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company intends to utilize the extension period provided under Rule 12b-25 for the filing of its Form 10-Q. The financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 are now expected to be released before market open on Monday, May 18, 2026. A webcast and conference call to discuss the results will be held on Monday, May 18, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

About Sachem Capital Corp.

Sachem is a mortgage REIT that specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of loans secured by first mortgages on real property. It offers short-term (i.e., one to three years), secured, nonbanking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties. The Company’s primary underwriting criteria is a conservative loan to value ratio. The properties securing the loans are generally classified as residential or commercial real estate and, typically, are held for resale or investment. Loans are secured by mortgage liens on real estate and often are personally guaranteed by the principal(s) of the borrower. The Company also makes opportunistic real estate purchases apart from its lending activities.

Contact:

Sachem Capital

Investor Relations

Email: investors@sachemcapitalcorp.com