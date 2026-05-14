UPDATE - Rubicon Point Partners and Canyon Partners Real Estate Acquire Flex/R&D Campus in Santa Clara, CA

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Point Partners, on behalf of Rubicon Point Fund II (“Rubicon”) and Canyon Partners Real Estate LLC (“Canyon”) today announced its partnership for the acquisition of a 201,078 square foot, four-building research and development campus (the “Property”) located in Santa Clara, California, one of the leading innovation hubs within Silicon Valley.

Located in Santa Clara, the Property benefits from its position within one of the world’s leading innovation ecosystems and a market experiencing accelerating demand for Flex/R&D space driven by growth across artificial intelligence, semiconductors, robotics, life sciences, and advanced manufacturing.

“This is the beginning of a billion-dollar investment strategy that we plan to deploy over the coming few years throughout the region,” said Ani Vartanian, co-founder and managing partner of Rubicon Point Partners. “This acquisition represents the quality and caliber of assets we will continue to target: mission-critical real estate leased to world-class tenants in the most dynamic markets on the West Coast.”

Canyon has been an active provider of equity and debt capital across California for more than two decades and continues to invest in high-quality real estate projects in major markets throughout the United States. Since its inception, Canyon has capitalized ~$7.1 billion of total projects across all asset types in the state of California.

The transaction represents the 10th joint venture transaction between Rubicon and Canyon.

About Canyon Partners Real Estate LLC

Founded in 1991, Canyon Partners Real Estate LLC (“Canyon”) is the real estate direct investing arm of Canyon Partners, LLC, a global alternative asset manager with approximately $30 billion in assets under management. Over the last fifteen years, Canyon has invested over $7.9 billion of debt and equity capital across 278 transactions capitalizing approximately $24.6 billion of real estate assets, focusing on debt, value add, and opportunistic strategies. With 30+ years of experience, Canyon has established a broad menu of investment capabilities spanning property types, U.S. regions, and project stages. For more information, visit www.canyonpartners.com.

About Rubicon Point Partners

Rubicon Point Partners (“RPP”) is a San Francisco-based real estate investment firm focused on identifying and executing high-conviction opportunities in dynamic and evolving markets. As a vertically integrated investor, operator, and manager, RPP takes a thesis-driven approach to real estate investing, targeting well-located assets with long-term potential. For more information, visit www.rubiconpoint.com.

Media Contacts:

Canyon Partners

Kris Cole

Pro-Canyon@prosek.com

(310) 614 9208

Rubicon Point Partners

Carlee Carpio

carlee@rubiconpoint.com

323.793.7947