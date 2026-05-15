FormFactor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

LIVERMORE, Calif., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORM) is pleased to announce its participation in the following investor conferences:

B. Riley 26th Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Location: Ritz-Carlton, Marina Del Rey

Date: May 20th, 2026

Format: 1:1’s Only

TD Cowen 54th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Location: InterContinental New York Barclay

Date: May 27th, 2026

Format: 1:1’s Only

Craig-Hallum 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Location: Depot Renaissance Hotel Minneapolis

Date: May 28th, 2026

Format: 1:1’s Only

Stifel 2026 Boston Cross Sector 1x1 Conference

Location: InterContinental Boston

Date: June 2nd, 2026

Format: 1:1’s Only

2026 Evercore TMT Global Conference

Location: Omni San Francisco Hotel

Date: June 3, 2026

Format: 1:1’s Only

About FormFactor:

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle - from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor's products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.formfactor.com.

Source: FormFactor, Inc.

FORM-F

Investor Contact:

Stan Finkelstein

Investor Relations

(925) 290-4273

ir@formfactor.com