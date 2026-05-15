FormFactor Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

LIVERMORE, Calif., May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORM) is pleased to announce its participation in the following investor conferences:
B. Riley 26th Annual Institutional Investor Conference
Location: Ritz-Carlton, Marina Del Rey
Date: May 20th, 2026
Format: 1:1’s Only
TD Cowen 54th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Location: InterContinental New York Barclay
Date: May 27th, 2026
Format: 1:1’s Only
Craig-Hallum 23rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference
Location: Depot Renaissance Hotel Minneapolis
Date: May 28th, 2026
Format: 1:1’s Only
Stifel 2026 Boston Cross Sector 1x1 Conference
Location: InterContinental Boston
Date: June 2nd, 2026
Format: 1:1’s Only
2026 Evercore TMT Global Conference
Location: Omni San Francisco Hotel
Date: June 3, 2026
Format: 1:1’s Only
About FormFactor:
FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle - from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor's products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.formfactor.com.
Source: FormFactor, Inc.
FORM-F
Investor Contact:
Stan Finkelstein
Investor Relations
(925) 290-4273
ir@formfactor.com