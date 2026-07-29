FormFactor, Inc. Reports 2026 Second Quarter Results

 | Source: FormFactor, Inc. FormFactor, Inc.

Delivers Record Revenue, Gross Profit and Earnings Per Share;
Sees Strong Demand in DRAM, Foundry & Logic and Systems

LIVERMORE, Calif., July 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORM) today announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 ended June 27, 2026. Quarterly revenues were $258.2 million, an increase of 14.2% compared to $226.1 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, and an increase of 31.9% from $195.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

  • Produced revenue, gross margins and earnings per share exceeding the high end of the GAAP and Non-GAAP outlook range
  • Experienced broad-based demand, with strength in key growth initiatives including High Bandwidth Memory and Co-Packaged Optics driving sequential revenue increases in both the Probe Cards and Systems segments, respectively
  • Announced expanded multi-year partnership with Keystone Microtech, reinforcing FormFactor's presence in the strategically important Taiwan semiconductor ecosystem

“Over the past four quarters, FormFactor has grown revenue more than 30%, expanded Non-GAAP gross margin 1,500 basis points, and tripled earnings per share,” said Mike Slessor, CEO of FormFactor, Inc. “These improvements reflect years of investment to create and expand our unique position at the intersection of high-performance compute and advanced packaging, coupled with stronger execution to enhance profitability and drive operating leverage.”

Second Quarter Highlights

On a GAAP basis, net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 was $56.2 million, or $0.71 per fully-diluted share, compared to net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 of $20.4 million, or $0.26 per fully-diluted share, and net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 of $9.1 million, or $0.12 per fully-diluted share. Gross margin for the second quarter of 2026 was 50.7%, compared with 38.4% in the first quarter of 2026, and 37.3% in the second quarter of 2025.

On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 was $65.0 million, or $0.82 per fully-diluted share, compared to net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 of $44.5 million, or $0.56 per fully-diluted share, and net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 of $21.2 million, or $0.27 per fully-diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin for the second quarter of 2026 was 53.3%, compared with 49.0% in the first quarter of 2026, and 38.5% in the second quarter of 2025.

GAAP net cash provided by operating activities for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 was $61.8 million, compared to $45.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, and $18.9 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025. Free cash flow for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 was $52.6 million, compared to free cash flow for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 of $30.7 million, and free cash flow for the second quarter of 2025 of negative $47.1 million.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is provided in the schedules included below.

Outlook

Dr. Slessor added, “As we look ahead to the third quarter, we continue to see strong demand across our end markets, with particular strength in Foundry & Logic and continued momentum in our Systems business, positioning us for another quarter of record revenue and profitability.”

For the third quarter ending September 26, 2026, FormFactor is providing the following outlook*:

  GAAP Reconciling Items** Non-GAAP
Revenue $270 million +/- $10 million  $270 million +/- $10 million
Gross margin 52.0% +/- 1.5% $5.3 million 54.0% +/- 1.5%
Net income per diluted share $0.75 +/- $0.09 $0.11 $0.86 +/- $0.09


*This outlook assumes consistent foreign currency rates.
**Reconciling items are stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets and fixed asset fair value adjustments due to acquisitions, and restructuring charges, net of applicable income tax impacts.

We posted our revenue breakdown by geographic region, by market segment and with customers with greater than 10% of total revenue on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.formfactor.com. We will conduct a conference call at 1:25 p.m. PT, or 4:25 p.m. ET, today.

The public is invited to listen to a live webcast of FormFactor’s conference call on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.formfactor.com. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call. The replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website, www.formfactor.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information:

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared under generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, we disclose certain non-GAAP measures of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income and free cash flow, that are adjusted from the nearest GAAP financial measure to exclude certain costs, expenses, gains and losses. Reconciliations of the adjustments to GAAP results for the three and six months ended June 27, 2026, and for outlook provided before, as well as for the comparable period of fiscal 2025, are provided below, and on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.formfactor.com. Information regarding the ways in which management uses non-GAAP financial information to evaluate its business, management's reasons for using this non-GAAP financial information, and limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial information, is included under “About our Non-GAAP Financial Measures” following the tables below.

About FormFactor:

FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full semiconductor product life cycle - from characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to optimize device performance and advance yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com.

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the federal securities laws, including with respect to the Company’s future financial and operating results, market demand, and the Company’s plans, strategies and objectives for future operations. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs as of the date of this release, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future financial and operating results, including under the heading “Outlook” above, the Company's performance, the Company's business strategies, and other statements regarding the Company’s business. Forward-looking statements may contain words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “forecast,” “continue,” and “prospect,” and the negative or plural of these words and similar expressions, and include the assumptions that underlie such statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in and impacts from export control, tariffs and other trade barriers; changes in demand for the Company’s products; customer-specific demand; market opportunity; anticipated industry trends; the availability, benefits, and speed of customer acceptance or implementation of new products and technologies; manufacturing, processing, and design capacity, goals, expansion, volumes, and progress; difficulties or delays in research and development; industry seasonality; risks to the Company’s realization of benefits from acquisitions and investments; demand volatility and cyclicality of the industry; advancement of artificial intelligence; reliance on customers or third parties (including suppliers); changes in macro-economic environments; events affecting global and regional economic and market conditions and stability such as tariffs, military conflicts, political volatility, infectious diseases and pandemics, and similar factors, operating separately or in combination; and other factors, including those set forth in the Company’s most current annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, there are varying barriers to international trade, including restrictive trade and export regulations such as the US-China restrictions, dynamic tariffs, trade disputes between the U.S. and other countries, and national security developments or tensions, that may substantially restrict or condition our sales to or in certain countries, increase the cost of doing business internationally, and disrupt our supply chain. No assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements within this press release will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what impact they will have on the results of operations or financial condition of the Company. Unless required by law, the Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or revise its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

FORMFACTOR, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 27,
2026
 March 28,
2026
 June 28,
2025		 June 27,
2026
 June 28,
2025
Revenues $258,242  $226,144  $195,798  $484,386  $367,154 
Cost of revenues  127,320   139,350   122,860   266,670   229,693 
Gross profit  130,922   86,794   72,938   217,716   137,461 
Operating expenses:             
Research and development  31,099   30,780   28,793   61,879   56,593 
Selling, general and administrative  37,165   32,292   31,482   69,457   64,936 
Factory start-up costs  4,859   7,074   357   11,933   357 
Total operating expenses  73,123   70,146   60,632   143,269   121,886 
Operating income  57,799   16,648   12,306   74,447   15,575 
Interest income, net  2,683   2,174   2,642   4,857   5,959 
Other income (expense), net  212   441   (6)  653   884 
Income before income taxes and equity investment  60,694   19,263   14,942   79,957   22,418 
Provision for income taxes  6,729   396   2,372   7,125   3,447 
Income (loss) from equity investment  2,242   1,517   (3,484)  3,759   (3,484)
Net income $56,207  $20,384  $9,086  $76,591  $15,487 
Net income per share:             
Basic $0.72  $0.26  $0.12  $0.98  $0.20 
Diluted $0.71  $0.26  $0.12  $0.96  $0.20 
Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculations:           
Basic  78,036   77,825   77,107   77,930   77,226 
Diluted  79,607   79,415   77,527   79,546   77,721 


FORMFACTOR, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 27,
2026		 March 28,
2026		 June 28,
2025		 June 27,
2026		 June 28,
2025
GAAP Gross Profit $130,922  $86,794  $72,938  $217,716  $137,461 
Adjustments:          
Restructuring charges  4,292   21,498   183   25,790   243 
Stock-based compensation  1,660   1,782   1,690   3,442   3,695 
Amortization of intangibles and fixed asset fair value adjustments due to acquisitions  745   659   528   1,404   1,070 
Non-GAAP Gross Profit $137,619  $110,733  $75,339  $248,352  $142,469 
           
GAAP Gross Margin  50.7%  38.4%  37.3%  44.9%  37.4%
Adjustments:          
Restructuring charges  1.7%  9.5%  0.1%  5.3%  0.1%
Stock-based compensation  0.6%  0.8%  0.8%  0.7%  1.0%
Amortization of intangibles and fixed asset fair value adjustments due to acquisitions  0.3%  0.3%  0.3%  0.3%  0.3%
Non-GAAP Gross Margin  53.3%  49.0%  38.5%  51.2%  38.8%
           
GAAP operating expenses $73,123  $70,146  $60,632  $143,269  $121,886 
Adjustments:          
Restructuring charges  (201)  (1,823)  (195)  (2,024)  (3,018)
Stock-based compensation  (6,930)  (6,221)  (7,701)  (13,151)  (15,492)
Amortization of intangibles  (196)     (191)  (196)  (382)
Costs related to sale and acquisition of businesses  (142)  (96)  (55)  (238)  (272)
Non-GAAP operating expenses $65,654  $62,006  $52,490  $127,660  $102,722 
           
GAAP operating income $57,799  $16,648  $12,306  $74,447  $15,575 
Adjustments:          
Restructuring charges  4,493   23,321   378   27,814   3,261 
Stock-based compensation  8,590   8,003   9,391   16,593   19,187 
Amortization of intangibles and fixed asset fair value adjustments due to acquisitions  941   659   719   1,600   1,452 
Costs related to sale and acquisition of businesses  142   96   55   238   272 
Non-GAAP operating income $71,965  $48,727  $22,849  $120,692  $39,747 


FORMFACTOR, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 27,
2026		 March 28,
2026		 June 28,
2025		 June 27,
2026		 June 28,
2025
GAAP net income $56,207  $20,384  $9,086  $76,591  $15,487 
Adjustments:          
Restructuring charges  4,493   23,321   378   27,814   3,261 
Stock-based compensation  8,590   8,003   9,391   16,593   19,187 
Amortization of intangibles and fixed asset fair value adjustments due to acquisitions  941   659   719   1,600   1,452 
Costs related to sale and acquisition of businesses, net of gain on sale of assets  142   20   3,460   162   3,677 
Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments  (5,367)  (7,874)  (1,812)  (13,241)  (3,838)
Non-GAAP net income $65,006  $44,513  $21,222  $109,519  $39,226 
           
GAAP net income per share:          
Basic $0.72  $0.26  $0.12  $0.98  $0.20 
Diluted $0.71  $0.26  $0.12  $0.96  $0.20 
           
Non-GAAP net income per share:          
Basic $0.83  $0.57  $0.28  $1.41  $0.51 
Diluted $0.82  $0.56  $0.27  $1.38  $0.50 
           
GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $61,803  $44,961  $18,893  $106,764  $42,432 
Adjustments:          
Sale of business and acquisition related payments in working capital  265   876   168   1,141   1,389 
Cash paid for interest  83   85   95   168   187 
Capital expenditures  (9,599)  (15,192)  (66,256)  (24,791)  (84,840)
Free cash flow $52,552  $30,730  $(47,100) $83,282  $(40,832)
           
GAAP net cash used in investing activities $(65,304) $(23,407) $(78,553) $(88,711) $(163,213)
GAAP net cash used in financing activities $(9,526) $(1,196) $(4,214) $(10,722) $(7,178)


FORMFACTOR, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

  Six Months Ended
  June 27,
2026		 June 28,
2025
Cash flows from operating activities:    
Net income $76,591  $15,487 
Selected adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:    
Depreciation and amortization  18,143   18,390 
Stock-based compensation expense  16,721   19,187 
Provision for excess and obsolete inventories  7,938   6,695 
Loss (income) from equity investment  (3,759)  3,484 
Non-cash restructuring charges  15,736   2,160 
Other activity impacting operating cash flows  (24,606)  (22,971)
Net cash provided by operating activities  106,764   42,432 
Cash flows from investing activities:    
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment  (24,791)  (84,840)
Proceeds from sale of assets  576   103 
Purchase of equity investment     (67,156)
Purchases of marketable securities, net  (64,496)  (11,320)
Net cash used in investing activities  (88,711)  (163,213)
Cash flows from financing activities:    
Purchase of common stock through stock repurchase program     (24,586)
Proceeds from issuances of common stock  5,836   21,576 
Principal repayments on term loans  (564)  (549)
Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of equity awards  (15,994)  (3,619)
Net cash used in financing activities  (10,722)  (7,178)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  (1,231)  1,658 
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  6,100   (126,301)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period  107,047   197,206 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $113,147  $70,905 


FORMFACTOR, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

  June 27,
2026		 March 28,
2026		 December 27,
2025
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $109,761  $123,539  $103,330 
Marketable securities  235,879   179,742   171,842 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses  155,777   132,155   125,416 
Inventories, net  121,409   112,877   110,884 
Restricted cash  765   897   1,063 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  45,918   51,596   44,519 
Total current assets  669,509   600,806   557,054 
Restricted cash  2,621   2,012   2,654 
Operating lease, right-of-use-assets  15,089   16,404   17,202 
Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation  265,402   248,444   259,068 
Equity investment  65,891   64,247   64,096 
Goodwill  212,557   215,412   216,029 
Intangible assets, net  17,961   15,482   16,302 
Deferred tax assets  90,916   90,632   89,524 
Other assets  2,534   2,411   2,433 
Total assets $1,342,480  $1,255,850  $1,224,362 
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $77,427  $54,226  $47,436 
Accrued liabilities  53,292   42,123   47,535 
Current portion of long-term debt, net of unamortized issuance costs  1,153   1,145   1,137 
Deferred revenue  23,976   26,291   20,091 
Operating lease liabilities  8,317   8,326   7,662 
Total current liabilities  164,165   132,111   123,861 
Long-term debt, less current portion, net of unamortized issuance costs  10,491   10,782   11,071 
Deferred tax liabilities  2,382   1,568   1,600 
Long-term operating lease liabilities  9,951   11,638   12,488 
Deferred grant  18,000   18,000   18,000 
Other liabilities  26,131   22,952   21,939 
Total liabilities  231,120   197,051   188,959 
       
Stockholders’ equity:      
Common stock  78   78   78 
Additional paid-in capital  870,028   870,689   863,547 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (10,643)  (7,658)  (3,528)
Accumulated income  251,897   195,690   175,306 
Total stockholders’ equity  1,111,360   1,058,799   1,035,403 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $1,342,480  $1,255,850  $1,224,362 


About our Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

We believe that the presentation of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income and free cash flow provides supplemental information that is important to understand financial and business trends and other factors relating to our financial condition and results of operations. Non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, and non-GAAP operating income are among the primary indicators used by management as a basis for planning and forecasting future periods, and by management and our board of directors to determine whether our operating performance has met certain targets and thresholds. Management uses non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, and non-GAAP operating income when evaluating operating performance because it believes that the exclusion of the items indicated herein, for which the amounts or timing may vary significantly depending upon our activities and other factors, facilitates comparability of our operating performance from period to period. We use free cash flow to conduct and evaluate our business as an additional way of viewing our liquidity that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our cash flows. Many investors also prefer to track free cash flow, as opposed to only GAAP earnings. Free cash flow has limitations due to the fact that it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures, and therefore it is important to view free cash flow as a complement to our entire consolidated statements of cash flows. We have chosen to provide this non-GAAP information to investors so they can analyze our operating results closer to the way that management does, and use this information in their assessment of our business and the valuation of our Company. We compute non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, and non-GAAP operating income, by adjusting GAAP net income, GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, GAAP gross profit, GAAP gross margin, GAAP operating expenses, and GAAP operating income to remove the impact of certain items and the tax effect, if applicable, of those adjustments. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP, and may be materially different from other non-GAAP measures, including similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, net income, net income per basic and diluted share, gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, or operating income in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. We may expect to continue to incur expenses of a nature similar to the non-GAAP adjustments described above, and exclusion of these items from our non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, and non-GAAP operating income should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. For more information on the non-GAAP adjustments, please see the table captioned “Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations” included in this press release.

Source: FormFactor, Inc.
FORM-F

Investor Contact:
Stan Finkelstein
Investor Relations
(925) 290-4273
ir@formfactor.com


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