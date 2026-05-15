Construction contract in Estonia (event centre in Tallinn)

On 14 May 2026, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of the AS Merko Ehitus group, and AS Krulli Kvartal signed a construction agreement for the construction of an event center in Tallinn at Krulli 4d.

The contract covers the restoration and conversion of the historic industrial building in the Krull Quarter into a multifunctional event centre. The building, which will have two above-ground floors and one underground floor, will have a gross floor area of approximately 2,100 square meters.

The work will be performed on an open-book basis. Estimated value of the contract is approximately EUR 7 million, plus VAT. Construction is scheduled to be completed in September 2027.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti ( merko.ee ) is a recognised Estonian construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering and residential construction.

Additional information: AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, member of the Management Board, Mr. Veljo Viitmann, phone: +372 680 5105.

Urmas Somelar

Head of Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee