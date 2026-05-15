Net asset value of the EfTEN United Property Fund as of 30.04.2026

EfTEN United Property Fund earned in April the highest current year net profit of 242 thousand euros. In the first four months of 2026 the fund has earned 703 thousand euros of net profit (the same period last year: 1.15 million euros). The net asset value (NAV) of the fund unit was 12.04 euros at the end of April, increasing by 0,8% per month.

Invego Uus-Järveküla OÜ, a development company in which the fund has an 80% ownership, concluded 1 real rights contracts and 3 booking contracts in April. As of the end of April, 5 terraced houses in the development remain unbooked. Based on the current forecast, the sale of these is expected to be finalised by the coming autumn. The development company earned 62 thousand euros of profit in April. As EfTEN United Property Fund values all equity investments at fair value, the April profit from the Uus-Järveküla development project has been recognised in the fund's balance sheet in prior periods.

The fund's largest investment, EfTEN Real Estate Fund 5 — of which EfTEN United Property Fund owns 36.5% — recorded its historically highest monthly profit before property revaluations in April, at €260 thousand. During the four months of 2026 the fund has earned a profit of 899 thousand euros.

At the beginning of May, EfTEN United Property Fund announced its first income distribution of this year. On June 4, 2026, €1.06 million — approximately 4.4% of the fund's market capitalisation — will be distributed to investors. The distribution does not include the profit from the Invego Uus-Järveküla development company, which the fund plans to pay out during the second half of the year.

A more detailed overview of EfTEN United Property Fund's portfolio can be found on the fund's website: https://eftenunitedpropertyfund.ee/en/fund-results-2/





Kristjan Tamla

Managing Director

Phone: 655 9515

E-mail: kristjan.tamla@eften.ee

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