Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 7 May 2026 to 13 May 2026

Share Buyback Program

On 26 February 2026 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 7 May 2026 to 13 May 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 46 533 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 7 May 2026 to 13 May 2026:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 7 May 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 000 43.94 44.00 43.75 219 700 MTF CBOE 4 000 43.98 44.00 43.80 175 920 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 8 May 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 900 43.00 43.25 42.55 210 700 MTF CBOE 4 100 43.00 43.25 42.70 176 300 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 11 May 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 000 42.83 43.05 42.25 214 150 MTF CBOE 4 111 42.81 43.05 42.20 175 992 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 12 May 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 154 41.69 42.55 40.70 214 870 MTF CBOE 4 774 41.57 42.50 40.80 198 455 MTF Turquoise 354 40.84 40.90 40.80 14 457 MTF Aquis 490 40.84 40.90 40.75 20 012 13 May 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 283 42.74 43.70 41.05 225 795 MTF CBOE 3 367 42.71 43.55 41.45 143 805 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 46 533 42.77 44.00 40.70 1 990 156

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 200 shares during the period from 7 May 2026 to 13 May 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 7 May 2026 to 13 May 2026:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 7 May 2026 1 000 43.74 43.95 43.40 43 740 8 May 2026 1 200 42.72 43.25 42.40 51 264 11 May 2026 800 42.44 42.65 42.30 33 952 12 May 2026 2 200 41.82 42.30 41.00 92 004 13 May 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 5 200 220 960





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 7 May 2026 400 44.25 44.30 44.20 17 700 8 May 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 11 May 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 12 May 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 13 May 2026 2 600 42.57 43.80 41.20 110 682 Total 3 000 128 382

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 21 729 shares.

On 13 May 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 962 993 own shares, or 3.87% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

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