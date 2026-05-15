Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 7 May 2026 to 13 May 2026
Share Buyback Program
On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 7 May 2026 to 13 May 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 46 533 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 7 May 2026 to 13 May 2026:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|7 May 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|5 000
|43.94
|44.00
|43.75
|219 700
|MTF CBOE
|4 000
|43.98
|44.00
|43.80
|175 920
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|8 May 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|4 900
|43.00
|43.25
|42.55
|210 700
|MTF CBOE
|4 100
|43.00
|43.25
|42.70
|176 300
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|11 May 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|5 000
|42.83
|43.05
|42.25
|214 150
|MTF CBOE
|4 111
|42.81
|43.05
|42.20
|175 992
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|12 May 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|5 154
|41.69
|42.55
|40.70
|214 870
|MTF CBOE
|4 774
|41.57
|42.50
|40.80
|198 455
|MTF Turquoise
|354
|40.84
|40.90
|40.80
|14 457
|MTF Aquis
|490
|40.84
|40.90
|40.75
|20 012
|13 May 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|5 283
|42.74
|43.70
|41.05
|225 795
|MTF CBOE
|3 367
|42.71
|43.55
|41.45
|143 805
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|Total
|46 533
|42.77
|44.00
|40.70
|1 990 156
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 200 shares during the period from 7 May 2026 to 13 May 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 7 May 2026 to 13 May 2026:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|7 May 2026
|1 000
|43.74
|43.95
|43.40
|43 740
|8 May 2026
|1 200
|42.72
|43.25
|42.40
|51 264
|11 May 2026
|800
|42.44
|42.65
|42.30
|33 952
|12 May 2026
|2 200
|41.82
|42.30
|41.00
|92 004
|13 May 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|Total
|5 200
|220 960
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|7 May 2026
|400
|44.25
|44.30
|44.20
|17 700
|8 May 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|11 May 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|12 May 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|13 May 2026
|2 600
|42.57
|43.80
|41.20
|110 682
|Total
|3 000
|128 382
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 21 729 shares.
On 13 May 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 962 993 own shares, or 3.87% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment