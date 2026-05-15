Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

 | Source: Bekaert Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 7 May 2026 to 13 May 2026

Share Buyback Program
On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 7 May 2026 to 13 May 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 46 533 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 7 May 2026 to 13 May 2026:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
7 May 2026Euronext Brussels5 00043.9444.0043.75219 700
 MTF CBOE4 00043.9844.0043.80175 920
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
8 May 2026Euronext Brussels4 90043.0043.2542.55210 700
 MTF CBOE4 10043.0043.2542.70176 300
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
11 May 2026Euronext Brussels5 00042.8343.0542.25214 150
 MTF CBOE4 11142.8143.0542.20175 992
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
12 May 2026Euronext Brussels5 15441.6942.5540.70214 870
 MTF CBOE4 77441.5742.5040.80198 455
 MTF Turquoise35440.8440.9040.8014 457
 MTF Aquis49040.8440.9040.7520 012
13 May 2026Euronext Brussels5 28342.7443.7041.05225 795
 MTF CBOE3 36742.7143.5541.45143 805
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
Total 46 53342.7744.0040.701 990 156

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 200 shares during the period from 7 May 2026 to 13 May 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 7 May 2026 to 13 May 2026:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
7 May 20261 00043.7443.9543.4043 740
8 May 20261 20042.7243.2542.4051 264
11 May 202680042.4442.6542.3033 952
12 May 20262 20041.8242.3041.0092 004
13 May 202600.000.000.000
Total5 200   220 960


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
7 May 202640044.2544.3044.2017 700
8 May 202600.000.000.000
11 May 202600.000.000.000
12 May 202600.000.000.000
13 May 20262 60042.5743.8041.20110 682
Total3 000   128 382

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 21 729 shares.

On 13 May 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 962 993 own shares, or 3.87% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment


Attachments

p260515E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GlobeNewswire

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