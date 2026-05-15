Change in the holding of Suominen’s treasury shares

Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on May 15, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. (EEST)

Following the decision taken at Suominen’s Annual General Meeting on April 15, 2026, Suominen has transferred 68,481 shares to the members of the Board of Directors on May 15, 2026 as part of the remuneration of the Board. According to the decision taken at the Annual General Meeting, 25% of the annual remuneration is paid in the company’s shares.

After the transfer, the company holds a total of 418,263 treasury shares.

The resolutions of the Annual General Meeting were communicated in a stock exchange release on April 15, 2026.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

For further information:

Marika Väkiparta, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer and interim General Counsel, tel. +358 50 911 3760

Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2025 were EUR 412,4 million and we have almost 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

www.suominen.fi



