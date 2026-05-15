ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 309

15 May 2026

Initiation of buy-back programme

The Board of Directors of ChemoMetec A/S has decided to buy back own shares based on the authorisation granted at the Annual General Meeting on 9 October 2025. The authorisation is valid until the next Annual General Meeting, which will be held on 8 October 2026 and covers up to 10% of the share capital.

At the start of the share buy-back programme, ChemoMetec A/S does not hold any own shares. The purpose of the share buy-back programme is to adjust the company's capital structure.

The share buy-back programme runs from 18 May 2026 up to and including 8 October 2026.

The share buy-back programme is carried out without the application of the Safe Harbour rules in Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation. The buy-back is carried out at market price and in accordance with the authorisation granted by the general meeting and within the framework of the rules of the Market Abuse Regulation.

To ensure that the trades are carried out on arm's length terms, Danske Bank A/S (lead manager) will be responsible for all trades under the share buy-back programme. Danske Bank A/S has also been given a discretionary mandate to investigate and potentially acquire shares from major shareholders (block trades).

Under this agreement, Danske Bank A/S will make its trading decisions independently of and without the influence of ChemoMetec A/S and within the following framework:

A maximum of 500,000 shares may be repurchased, corresponding to 2.9% of the share capital.

The maximum consideration that ChemoMetec A/S may pay for shares purchased under the programme is DKK 100 million.

Additional Information

Martin Helbo Behrens, CEO

Tel.: (+45) 35 77 99 49

Kim Nicolajsen, CFO

Tel.: (+45) 35 77 99 49

About ChemoMetec A/S

ChemoMetec develops, manufactures and markets instruments for cell counting and a wide range of other measurements. ChemoMetec’s instruments are marketed to the pharmaceutical, biotech and agricultural industries worldwide. ChemoMetec’s customers include some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies.

ChemoMetec was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen. For further information, go to www.chemometec.com.